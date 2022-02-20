NBA to honor 75th anniversary team during All-Star halftime



Some of the players who have given the NBA a worldwide bounce will be present when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary at a special halftime event at Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Members of the Diamond Anniversary team will be inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for the event as the league honors its best players and the groundbreaking moments since the NBA was founded.

The official list of players has not been announced yet. The 75th team has 61 surviving members among the selected players.

In 1997, during the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the league hosted its 50th anniversary team with 47 members in hand.

R&B performer Usher, director Spike Lee and actors Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson will cover the show, which will end with Grammy Award-winning group Earth, Wind and Fire serving their hit “Shining Star”.

Before the game, Cleveland native machine gun Kelly and producer DJ D-Nice will present the 2022 NBA All-Star. Four-time Grammy winner Massey Gray, another Ohio native, will sing the national anthem and Toronto native Ryland James will perform “O Canada”.

Mary J. in All-Star Saturday Night Activity. Includes performances by Blaise, who was part of last week’s Super Bowl halftime show, with Lil Wayne, Guna, Migos, Lil Baby and DJ Khaled.