NBA Vaccine Skeptics Speak Out

According to the league, more than 90 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and all referees and key team personnel, without exemptions, will be in three weeks to the start of the season. But some high-profile players, including Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, have expressed skepticism about vaccines or have been evasive about the status of vaccinations.
Because the Nets are projected to be a top championship contender, and the team is one of three players whose players must be vaccinated to play at their home turf, Irving’s vaccination status as his team’s sport in the NBA rankings. could be a factor. .
“I want to keep that all private whether he expects to play home matches this season,” Irving told reporters in response to a question on Monday. “Please respect my privacy. All questions leading into what’s going on, please. Once we approve it everything will be released on due date. “
While the Nets held their media day at Barclays Center on Monday, Irving personally answered questions from reporters by video conference. Diverse reports said Irving was not present due to the league’s health protocols. In Rolling Stone magazine over the weekend, Irving’s aunt Tykey Irving was quoted as saying that Irving was not vaccinated for “not religious-based, it’s moral-based” reasons. It is not clear when the interview took place.
Since September 13, Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks play, have required all staff and guests 12 years of age and older to show proof of having received at least one vaccine dose without a religious or medical exemption. , a mandate needs to be followed. From Mayor Bill de Blasio regarding playgrounds.
A similar requirement applies to the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Golden State Warriors play. These mandates mean that Knicks, Nets and Golden State players cannot play in their teams’ 41 home games without vaccination, which the NBA and New York Arenas are defining as receiving at least one dose. At the Chess Center, players must be fully vaccinated. The NBA has said that teams do not have to pay players for missing games because they are not vaccinated. For Irving, who is in his third year of a four-year, $136 million contract, it could mean a huge loss.
The NBA players’ union has not agreed to a vaccine mandate for its members, but the referees’ union has agreed to one. All league and team personnel within 15 feet of players must be fully vaccinated, unless they have a religious or medical exemption. in the WNBA, Till June, 99 percent players have been fully vaccinated. The Women’s League does not have a vaccination mandate.
At least one NBA player has attempted to obtain a religious exemption for skipping a vaccine: Golden State guard Andrew Wiggins. The league said on Friday that it had rejected his request. Like Irving, Wiggins will not discuss his vaccination status during Golden State’s media day on Monday.
“Who are you guys where I have to explain my point of view?” Wiggins said. “Or what’s right or what’s wrong with my mind?”
In Washington at the Wizards’ Media Day, however, guard Bradley Beale explained why he was not vaccinated. The three-time All-Star missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus. Biel told reporters about his experience: “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell, but that was for me. Everyone is going to react differently.
“Some people have a bad reaction to the vaccine. Nobody likes to talk about it. What if one of our players gets vaccinated and can’t play after that? Or do they have complications after that? Because there are cases like this.”
There are no publicly known cases of professional basketball players losing time due to vaccine-related side effects, and serious side effects are rare for anyone. However, some athletes have spoken about respiratory and muscle problems after having COVID-19. The NBA and the players’ union reported more than 75 positive coronavirus tests among players during the 2020-21 season, most of them before vaccines were widely available.
Another outspoken vaccine skeptic is Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaacs, a 23-year-old forward who told Rolling Stone he had not been vaccinated, and confirmed it to reporters on Monday.
-
“At the end of the day, it’s the people,” Isaacs told the magazine, referring to the scientists developing the vaccine. “And you can’t always put your trust entirely on people.”
According to Rolling Stone, Isaac was “studying Black history and watching Donald Trump’s press conference” to inform his vaccine stance. (Former President Donald J. Trump was vaccinated in January but is said to have won the 2020 election, with vaccination rates much lower than those who favor President Biden.)
On Monday, Isaacs disputed the magazine’s characterization.
“I’m not anti-vax. I’m not anti-drug. I’m not anti-science. I didn’t get into my current vaccination status by studying black history or watching Donald Trump’s press conferences,” Isaacs said. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for every health care worker and individual in Orlando and around the world who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe.”
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who helped his team to the finals last season, announced on a Twitch livestream over the weekend that he had COVID-19 and had lost his senses of taste and smell. . As a result, at least part of the training camp that begins this week is expected to be missed.
“I’m not going to tell you guys whether I have the vaccine or not, but you can still get Covid with the vaccine,” Booker said on the stream. “Educate yourself.”
Many sportspersons have participated in campaigns encouraging people to get vaccinated, Including Jury Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose mother died of COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver said in the spring that he expected most players to get vaccinated.
Several of Irving’s colleagues said on Monday they were not concerned about his vaccination status.
Nets forward Kevin Durant said, “It’s on the floor, and it’s his personal decision.” “What he does is it’s not on us to guess what’s going on, but we rely on Kyrie. I hope that at some point we’ll have our entire team.”
