NBA Vaccine Skeptics Speak Out

According to the league, more than 90 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and all referees and key team personnel, without exemptions, will be in three weeks to the start of the season. But some high-profile players, including Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, have expressed skepticism about vaccines or have been evasive about the status of vaccinations.

Because the Nets are projected to be a top championship contender, and the team is one of three players whose players must be vaccinated to play at their home turf, Irving’s vaccination status as his team’s sport in the NBA rankings. could be a factor. .

“I want to keep that all private whether he expects to play home matches this season,” Irving told reporters in response to a question on Monday. “Please respect my privacy. All questions leading into what’s going on, please. Once we approve it everything will be released on due date. “

While the Nets held their media day at Barclays Center on Monday, Irving personally answered questions from reporters by video conference. Diverse reports said Irving was not present due to the league’s health protocols. In Rolling Stone magazine over the weekend, Irving’s aunt Tykey Irving was quoted as saying that Irving was not vaccinated for “not religious-based, it’s moral-based” reasons. It is not clear when the interview took place.