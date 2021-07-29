NBC Expects to Turn Profit on Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Games may have been marred by a year delay, a recent surge in coronavirus cases and the exit of top athletes, but the flurry of events and the surge in numbers medals for the United States have helped Peacock, Comcast’s fledgling streaming service.
As of this week, the service has 54 million accounts and around 20 million active users, the company said Thursday. This is an increase from the end of March, when the company said it had 42 million registrations and 14 million active accounts. Comcast also announced that it will make Peacock available to its 20 million customers for free on Sky, the company’s satellite television service in Britain and Europe.
Comcast, which owns the rights to the Olympics through its NBCUniversal media unit, made its Peacock debut last year to coincide with the event. With the event pushed back by a year, the cable giant relied on a handful of original shows and older shows from the NBC library to attract customers.
It got off to a weak start, with slow growth in subscriber numbers in its first year. In the second quarter of 2021, the service saw its audience increase as it took a page from other streaming platforms and released one of Universal Pictures’ great films, “Boss Baby 2,” on Peacock on the same day it was released. ‘it was available in theaters.
NBCUniversal plans to broadcast 7,000 hours of Olympic Games coverage on all of its broadcast and cable networks, as well as Peacock, which offers a free tier, making it an outlet for cable cutters.
In a conference call Thursday following Comcast’s second quarter financial report, Jeff Shell, chief executive of NBCUniversal, said Peacock had changed the way the Olympics were watched and will be a key part of the coverage of the ‘business in future games, including the Beijing Winter Olympics next year.
“What we learn in these Olympics, we will bring to Beijing,” he said.
The company expects the Tokyo Games to be profitable, in part because of the increase in viewership on its streaming platform.
Comcast, the largest cable provider in the United States, now sees itself as an internet business as pay TV continues to erode. Peacock is an extension of this plan, but it is also a way to recoup the advertising revenue lost due to the decline in the number of traditional viewers on NBC and its cable networks. Unlike Netflix, Peacock relies on a combination of subscription and advertising revenue. It also sells a more expensive tier that doesn’t include ads.
For the second quarter, Comcast lost 364,000 cable TV customers, bringing its total to 18 million, and gained 334,000 Internet subscribers for a total of 29 million. Its Internet business is now the largest, growing 14.3% to reach $ 5.7 billion in revenue.
Peacock, on the other hand, is the fastest growing unit, but it’s the one that loses the most money. For the three months ending in June, Peacock recorded a pre-tax loss of $ 363 million on sales of $ 122 million, compared with a pre-tax loss of $ 117 million on sales of $ 6 million over the same period last year.
For 2021, Comcast expects Peacock to lose $ 1.3 billion as he spends a lot on original shows and sports programming.
There were concerns that the Olympics would also lose out given the low ratings of the Opening Ceremony. About 17 million people listened to the program, a decrease of about 36% from the Rio Games. NBCUniversal paid around $ 12 billion for television rights to 10 Olympic Games until 2032.
“We had a bit of bad luck – there was a drumbeat of negativity,” Shell said on the call for the results. “But the flip side is digital trends making up for that.”
#NBC #Expects #Turn #Profit #Tokyo #Olympics
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.