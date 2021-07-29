NBC Expects to Turn Profit on Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Games may have been marred by a year delay, a recent surge in coronavirus cases and the exit of top athletes, but the flurry of events and the surge in numbers medals for the United States have helped Peacock, Comcast’s fledgling streaming service.

As of this week, the service has 54 million accounts and around 20 million active users, the company said Thursday. This is an increase from the end of March, when the company said it had 42 million registrations and 14 million active accounts. Comcast also announced that it will make Peacock available to its 20 million customers for free on Sky, the company’s satellite television service in Britain and Europe.

Comcast, which owns the rights to the Olympics through its NBCUniversal media unit, made its Peacock debut last year to coincide with the event. With the event pushed back by a year, the cable giant relied on a handful of original shows and older shows from the NBC library to attract customers.

It got off to a weak start, with slow growth in subscriber numbers in its first year. In the second quarter of 2021, the service saw its audience increase as it took a page from other streaming platforms and released one of Universal Pictures’ great films, “Boss Baby 2,” on Peacock on the same day it was released. ‘it was available in theaters.