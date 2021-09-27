NBC gets overly aggressive in YouTube TV controversy

NBC is one of several NBCUniversal channels running prominent banner ads on YouTube TV streams, warning customers they could lose access over a carriage dispute with Google. The banner lists more than a dozen channels that could disappear if no deals are struck by Wednesday, Sept. 30, and directs customers to an NBCU-owned website that offers a variety of ways to pressure Google. We do. These include a pre-written tweet directed at YouTube TV, links to Google’s customer support, and a tool to find alternative providers.

“Attention YouTube TV subscribers,” the banner, which plays approximately every 10 minutes, reads, “14+ channels including YouTube NBC, Telemundo, USA, SYFY, Brave, Oxygen, MSNBC, NBCSN, CNBC, GOLF channels and E !. Go to YouNeedChannels.com and tell YouTube TV not to leave your favorite channels. NBCU warns that NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Regional NBC sports networks, including SNY and NBC Sports Washington, may also be affected.

Responding via a blog post, Google says talks are ongoing and that it is seeking “similar rates that similarly sized services would get from NBCUs” and YouTube TV for “any other TV provider”. should be treated as such. Google said it would cut its US prices by $10 (reducing its monthly price from $64.99 to $54.99) if it doesn’t reach an agreement, while NBCU’s lineup is out of service. Google says customers are free to cancel at any time and can sign up for Peacock separately for $4.99 per month.

Diversity There are reports that there are several points of contention in the ongoing talks. NBCU is reportedly seeking higher rates than Google for its channels, and wants to bundle NBC’s Peacock video streaming service to YouTube TV.

“NBCU is seeking reasonable rates from Google for the continued carriage of YouTube TV, the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks,” NBCU said. Diversity in a statement. “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to negotiate these reasonable rates and is prepared to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from its paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans if They are in danger of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

This is just the latest high profile controversy YouTube TV has found out this year. However, the content provider during the conflict with Roku was Google, and Roku was providing the platform. In this situation Google’s YouTube TV app was removed from the Roku channel store, only Google responded by allowing its customers to access YouTube TV from their regular YouTube app.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, is also an investor in Vox Media, ledgeof parent company.