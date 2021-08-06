NBC Sees Low Ratings During a Difficult Olympics

“You can only play the hand that was dealt to you, and they received a tough hand,” said Bob Costas, who spent 24 years as host of the NBC’s prime-time Olympics before playing. leave the network in 2017. “You can’t create anything out of thin air. Everyone knows that these are, we hope, one of a kind Olympics. “

“It’s like someone is running the 100 meters and they have a weight around their ankles,” Mr. Costas continued. “It’s not a good judge of their speed.”

A widespread shift in viewing habits, from traditional TV to streaming platforms, has been a big factor in the number of people watching. While NBC’s prime-time viewership has shrunk significantly from what it was for the Rio Games five years ago, Olympic Games programming still attracts significantly more viewers than even TV shows. most popular entertainment. The most recent episode of CBS’s “Big Brother”, a leader in ratings, drew less than four million viewers.

“We had a bit of bad luck – there was a drumbeat of negativity,” Jeff Shell, chief executive of NBCUniversal, said on a conference call last week after NBC’s parent company, Comcast, said. announced its second quarter results. The less than festive atmosphere, he added, “resulted in a bit of the linear notes probably lower than we expected.”