NBC Tries to Salvage a Difficult Olympics

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics had the Dream Team. The 2008 Beijing Olympics had the Michael Phelps sweeping medals. The Tokyo Olympics have a pandemic.

This has been the biggest challenge for NBCUniversal, the company that paid more than $ 1 billion to deliver 7,000 hours of game coverage across two broadcast networks, six cable channels and a fledgling streaming platform, Peacock. .

Ratings have been disappointing, averaging 16.8 million viewers per night through Tuesday, down sharply from the 29 million same-day viewers at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. NBCUniversal offered to compensate for the smaller one than expected. audience by offering free ads to some companies that bought ad time during the games, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.