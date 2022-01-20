NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games





NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued issues about rising COVID-19 instances worldwide and China‘s strict coverage about those that check optimistic.

It will be the second straight Games for which the printed groups will work largely out of NBC Sports activities headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, moderately than the host metropolis.

“One thing vital has modified nearly every single day for the final three months, forcing us to alter our plan quite a few occasions. And I anticipate that to proceed in addition to the problem of doing the Olympics,” mentioned Molly Solomon, the top of NBC‘s Olympics manufacturing unit.

“With COVID’s altering circumstances and China’s zero-tolerance coverage, it’s simply added a layer of complexity to all of this, so we’d like to make certain we will present the identical high quality expertise to the American viewers. That’s why we’re break up between the 2 cities.”

NBC Sports activities spokesman Greg Hughes mentioned in a telephone interview the community not plans to send asserting groups for Alpine snowboarding, determine skating and snowboarding to China. These had been among the many handful of announcers anticipated to journey, however NBC‘s plans modified over the previous couple of weeks.

“Our plans will proceed to evolve primarily based on the circumstances, and we’re going to keep versatile as we transfer by means of this,” Hughes mentioned.

NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel is one in every of 250 folks the community already has in Beijing. Most of these are technical employees.

“We’re in a closed-loop. It’s restrictive entry, nevertheless it does enable us to entry the printed heart and venues,” he mentioned.

Olympic athletes, media and employees will be reduce off from the remainder of China in the course of the Games, with the one locations they’ll go being competitors venues, their lodging and transportation between the 2. China plans to isolate anybody who exams optimistic for COVID-19 for no less than two days, pending a unfavorable end result. The nation additionally has a compulsory 21-day isolation interval for anybody coming into the nation who isn’t vaccinated.

USA Right now was first to report on NBC‘s choice.

Most of NBC’s announcers had been stateside for the Summer season Games, however the marquee sports activities of observe and discipline, swimming and gymnastics had announcers in Tokyo.

NBC is predicted to be clear about the truth that its announcers are not onsite.

Prime-time host Mike Tirico will anchor protection from Beijing from Feb. 3-10 earlier than flying to Los Angeles to host the subsequent three days and the community’s protection of the Tremendous Bowl. NBC mentioned it will decide over Tremendous Bowl weekend the place Tirico can be primarily based for the ultimate week of the Games.

Some reporters from NBC‘s sports activities and information divisions will be primarily based in Beijing in the course of the Games. With Beijing 13 hours forward of Connecticut, most announcers will be up at night time calling the motion.

NBC has known as motion remotely for some sports activities throughout previous Olympics, together with basketball and hockey. Distant protection turned frequent on all networks in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in 2020 and early final yr when followers had been not allowed in lots of arenas and stadiums.