NBCUniversal and YouTubeTV in agreement to avoid dropped channels

After YouTube TV and NBCUniversal announced a “miniature” expansion Thursday to put more than a dozen channels on the live TV service, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal say they’ve finalized a deal — which means That the NBC-owned channel will remain on YouTube TV.

According to a Saturday update from YouTube’s blog, “We are thrilled to share that we have entered into an agreement to continue to grow the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels.” “This means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we Also appreciate your patience as we negotiated with them on your behalf.”

Just days after a deal that looked like the channels could be dropped, YouTube TV users would still have access to more than a dozen channels, including:

NBC

Praise

CNBC

golf channel

msnbc

oxygen

Sify

telemundo

Olympic Channel

Universal Kids

universe

USA Network

Additionally, regional sports networks:

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

YouTube TV had said that if the service lost the channel, it would reduce its prices by $10 a month. But with a deal, the price will remain the same — and YouTube TV users will still be able to find their TV within an app without needing to subscribe elsewhere to get coverage from NBC-owned properties.