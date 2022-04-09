NC congressional candidate, Green Beret with lengthy arrest record says there’s a ‘push to elect real people’



North Carolina Republican Congress candidate Tony Cowden has a long history of arrests, but former Green Barrett believes his record is “nothing embarrassing” and could be a detail that some voters may “relate to.”

“My record is my record … and I’ve always been very honest with it,” Cowden said. “Throughout my career, I’ve helped a lot of young soldiers who get themselves into trouble. Those people work dumb and get themselves into trouble.”

He later added that “there is a huge pressure in our society to choose between real people and ordinary people,” and “the word politician is not a pretty word nowadays.”

Cowden, a 46-year-old small business owner and veteran who has served eight years in the Army and 22 years in the Special Operations community, is running to represent North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches south from the Virginia Beach border. Carolina. He had no “interest in politics” until recently, when he began helping other seniors begin their political careers through his nonprofit, the American Oath Initiative (AOI).

“As my deployment to work abroad has diminished and my business has grown in the last two years, with the epidemic and the overcrowding of our government, everything – the loss of responsibility and accountability between our delegates and Congress. A complete – my frustration and my awareness of all inefficiencies – our federal government is kind of pushing my interest, “he said.

But Cowden’s record is usually longer for a candidate who is competing in public office. He has been arrested for a number of offenses, ranging from traffic violations – to driving without a DUI, DWI and license – to hitting private property between 1990 and 2018 in Hanover County, Pamlico County and other areas north. Carolina, county record shows.

Cowden was also arrested in 2007 for assaulting a woman in Moore County – the case was closed shortly after it opened – and in 2016 Hanover County received threats and assaults and battery contact, but Cowden explained those incidents to Gadget Clock Digital, and County Records Back up his statement.

“With DUI, yes, young and dumb. There’s no better explanation than that.… There’s no real purpose in life, before I join the military. And [I] Joined the military and got things together. I actually stopped drinking. I don’t drink alcohol or party or anything like that, “said Cowden, who described himself as” a North Carolina boy who wanted to be in the military. “

Regarding the alleged assault on a woman in 2007, Cowden said he had an argument with his ex-wife at the time, which prompted neighbors to call the police, but he insisted he had “never hurt a woman” in his life. The next morning, after a phone call from neighbors to the police, an officer arrested Cowden without interviewing Cowden or his ex-wife, he explained.

His ex-wife later swore before a judge that there was no attack.

Cowden and his ex-wife have been listed as victims of the incident in a Moore County police report since January 2007.

Cowden apparently complained to police at the time that his ex-wife was upset when they were having dinner together and “started throwing things and breaking some household items.” He also told police he had “bitten” his ex-wife in the arm. The officer who wrote the report said he saw an “immature mark” on Cowden’s arm but could not confirm whether it was a bite mark. His ex-wife told police that Cowden “assaulted her, but did not say where” and that the officer did not see “signs of assault on her”.

“There were broken things in the house when I arrived, but the women did not say who was throwing the broken things. [sic]The officer wrote.

The case was closed after authorities interviewed both Cowden and his ex-wife.

In 2016, a man named Ronaldo Ezequiel Martinez filed a lawsuit against Cowden for assault and threatening batteries and communications. A judge later dismissed the allegations.

According to New Hanover County Lieutenant Jerry Brewer, a police report was unavailable for the incident, indicating that Martinez had obtained his own warrant from a magistrate. Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft from 2017 to 2017 and was sentenced to a minimum of 3 years in prison.

“It was the owner of a rival gym on the street. We had an argument, and he was a vindictive young man,” Cowden said. “His name is Ezequiel Martinez. And if you look at the physical Martinez, he is currently in prison.… So the person who went to the magistrate and told the magistrate that I hit him – not the most credible person. So, the complaint is there, but if you look at it, It was dissolved by the court because of the argument before the North Carolina Highway Patrol. So when the magistrate interviewed them, the charges were dropped. It never went to court. “

Although his background may not be primitive, Cowden does not believe his arrest would hurt his candidacy and insists that members of his community know he is a decent man who will serve their interests in Congress.

The Republican candidate registered as a Democrat at age 18 until he decided to run for office because, according to him, the conservatives in the North Carolina area where he grew up were “old-school Democrats,” many of whom have since switched tickets. .

Cowden, who describes himself as a conservative, believes Congress needs to “strengthen domestic policy, strengthen our economy, increase security and reduce illegal immigration through investment in our southern neighbors.” He also questioned the current leaders of the Congress.

“A representative should not be bought or paid for by a corporation. They are being elected to represent the people of their district. No corporation or big pharma or any of those big corporate players in our government. You know, it’s a huge disappointment, so No? ” He said.

Cowden is fighting current Republican Greg Murphy, the RNC, who recently received approval from former President Trump. Other Republican candidates running in the 3rd District include Eric Yarhart, Brian Friend, and George Papstreet.