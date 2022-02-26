NC Senate candidate Mark Walker turned down former President Trump and says it’s paid off so far



Orlando, Florida – It’s been a month since former Republican Mark Walker rejected former President Trump, and the Republican candidate for the Senate seat in the North Carolina open seat race so far has said, “Very well.”

Walker, a former three-term congressman who represented a district in the central part of the state, called on Trump to drop out of the GOP Senate primary and run for the House again with the former president’s approval. But a month ago Walker announced he would run for the Senate, rejecting Trump, the Republican Party’s most popular and influential politician.

“We’ve considered it. We want to be honored,” Walker told Gadget Clock. “But we felt in our hearts, I can look you in the eye and I can tell you that we are the best candidate for the US Senate.”

And Walker, who chaired the Conservative Republican Study Committee on Capitol Hill for part of his term, said “I’m America’s first rated candidate.”

Walker spoke with Gadget Clock at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the oldest and largest annual gathering of conservative leaders and activists.

Walker remains in a race to the front, with former Gov. Pat McCurry and Republican Ted Bud running in support of Trump in the fight to retire GOP Sen. Richard Barr last year.

“We’ve picked up seven or eight points,” Walker said, referring to the recent vote. “Because of our record we think it’s ours to take.”

Walker, who has been backed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former presidential candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus, insisted that “people know me as a real Conservative.”

The winner of the May 17 GOP primary will face former state Supreme Court Justice Cherry Basley in November, who has a clear path to a nomination in the Democratic primary.

