NC shooting near 1-85 sends three gunshots victims, including child, to ER in bullet-riddled vehicle



Two adults and one child arrived at an emergency room in North Carolina early Wednesday with gunshot wounds and in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and a smoking engine, authorities said.

The shooting happened on a road that runs parallel to the major interstate highway I-85, Alicia Stemper, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, told Gadget Clock Digital by email.

6 PEOPLE IN A NORTH CAROLINA HOTEL TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL FOR SIGNS OF OVERDOSES

Deputies responded to the UNC Hillsborough Emergency Department shortly before 8 am ET after the three victims presented themselves there with gunshot wounds, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Authorities did not disclose how the two adults and the child knew each other.

The vehicle they arrived in “had multiple bullet holes and a smoking engine,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Gadget Clock Digital reached out for more details early Wednesday.

Two of the victims were transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Mebane in the northwest corner of Orange County, the sheriff’s office said. It did not occur on the interstate, Stemper said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.