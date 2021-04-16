NCAA Gives USC Probation and a Fine In Bribery Scandal

An NCAA discipline committee on Thursday put the University of Southern California men’s basketball program on two-year probation and fined it $ 5,000, plus 1% of the program’s budget, for the actions of a former associate head coach who accepted a bribe from a sports management. business for players with NBA potential.

Tony Bland, the former associate head coach, was fired from the university in January 2018 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe in a United States district court in 2019, acknowledging that he had accepted a bribe of $ 4,100 from a sports agent in exchange for the promise to lead the players. to a Las Vegas management company. The NCAA committee decision prevents Bland from working in varsity athletics for three years without NCAA approval, which is the harshest punishment a coach can receive.

“The associate head coach has exhibited a recurring lack of judgment which has resulted in violations of unethical conduct and representation for himself and USC,” read the 24 decision. pages published by the NCAA committee. “While his behavior may have stemmed from a friendship with the associate agent, he waded through troubled ethical waters and ultimately overlapped with the associate agent’s plan to bribe the associate in college basketball.”

Bland, who joined the Trojans program under coach Andy Enfield in 2013, admitted to accepting the bribe during a July 2017 meeting with officials from a sports management agency in Las Vegas. Tapes of the meeting used as evidence in the case showed Bland bragging about being able to convince student-athletes to become clients of the company. At a meeting near the Trojans basketball arena a month later, Bland reiterated that he could “definitely get the players and put them on your knees,” according to government records of the meeting.