NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023



NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 turbulent years to lead an association that has become increasingly marginalized as college sports have undergone major changes and have been blocked by political and legal attacks.

NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John Digioa announced the move on Tuesday, saying it was done through mutual agreement. Emmert, 69, will continue in his role until the new president or June 30, 2023.

The move is not entirely surprising. NCAA remains the largest regulatory body for college athletics, but it has come under intense criticism over the years because it is too heavy and even older to serve as the main goal of the Emeritus.

Emmert has guided the NCAA through one of the most transformative periods in the history of an organization more than 100 years old. Over the past decade, athletes have gained more power, advantage, and the ability to make money than ever before. Professionalism has been redefined.

But Emmert is seen by some not as a catalyst for change, but as an obstacle to standing in the way – or at least reactive rather than active.

“Throughout my tenure, I have emphasized the need to focus on student-athlete experience and priorities,” Emmert said in a release from the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the association’s work over the past 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the staff at the National Office in Indianapolis.”

The announcement comes a year after the board approved a contract extension for Emmert, who leaves by 2025, a move that has confused many in college sports. Emmert’s salary in 2021 was about $ 3 million.

The NCAA has suffered multiple damages in the last decade, culminating in last year’s 9-0 Supreme Court antitrust case ruling against the association. The decision undermines the NCAA’s ability to manage college sports and allows for a complete overhaul of how it works.

After years of losing a no-confidence motion to allow NCAA athletes to use names, pictures and similes, the association finally changed its rules last June to allow athletes to make a profit as sponsors and sponsors. The move comes after state lawmakers passed legislation to neutralize the NCAA’s powers. Because Congress is reluctant to provide federal protection, the NCAA has been unable to regulate NIL activity with uniform rules – leading to new criticism.

Emerald has been summoned several times in the past two years by lawmakers in Washington. Attacking Emerald and the NCAA has become one of the few things that has united Democrats and Republicans in this divided political climate.

Emart was hired in April 2010. Prior to joining Indianapolis, he led the University of Washington and LSU. He replaces Miles Brand, who held the position for seven years before dying of cancer in 2009.

The job that Emmert set foot in became increasingly difficult as big college sports such as big college football and basketball became a multi-billion dollar business.

Initially the NCAA revenue reached more than $ 1 billion annually through the TV Deal of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament, and most of the money was redistributed to more than 1,100 member schools, including about 500,000 athletes.

Yet, the disparity in what rich schools bring in compared to what most schools spend on athletics makes it difficult for all of them to coexist under one umbrella organization.

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of “transforming structures and goals to meet future needs”.

“With significant changes in college sports, this decision period provides an opportunity for the association and the President to consider what the future role will be with continued leadership in the coming months,” DGOIA said. “It allows the election and appointment of the next president without hindrance.”

In a lengthy interview with AP in August, months after being criticized for the NCAA’s inability to provide fair facilities and facilities for male and female basketball players participating in Division I tournaments, Emmert said he was still enthusiastic about the mission. Was. A leading college sport in turbulent times.

“And I’m not surprised that people say, ‘You know, why this isn’t being fixed? What is Emmert doing?'” He told the AP. “And people, too, want to see someone and say, ‘Well, fix it, damn it!’ And I got it. I got it. And I say it in the mirror sometimes. But the truth is, it’s a very complex system. I think we need to find a way to fix it and make it flow. “