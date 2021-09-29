NCAA to Use ‘March Madness’ Slogan for Women’s Basketball, Too

The catchy marketing slogan “March Madness”, long used by the NCAA to brand its Division I men’s college basketball tournament, will also be used to promote the top women’s tournament next year.

The change, announced Wednesday, was a response to widespread criticism that the NCAA had shortened its women’s tournament over the years, creating a gender divide within the college sport that hindered the development of women’s basketball.

The inclusion of “March Madness” in the marketing of the Division I women’s tournament was one of the recommendations of an external review of the NCAA Championships that was prompted by complaints during the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments.

The tournament was played concurrently in an environment restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic – the men played in and around Indianapolis, while the women’s tournament was centered in San Antonio. In most years, the first two rounds of the women’s tournament are played on the top teams’ home ground, while the men play those rounds at neutral sites.