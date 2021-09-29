NCAA to Use ‘March Madness’ Slogan for Women’s Basketball, Too
The catchy marketing slogan “March Madness”, long used by the NCAA to brand its Division I men’s college basketball tournament, will also be used to promote the top women’s tournament next year.
The change, announced Wednesday, was a response to widespread criticism that the NCAA had shortened its women’s tournament over the years, creating a gender divide within the college sport that hindered the development of women’s basketball.
The inclusion of “March Madness” in the marketing of the Division I women’s tournament was one of the recommendations of an external review of the NCAA Championships that was prompted by complaints during the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments.
The tournament was played concurrently in an environment restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic – the men played in and around Indianapolis, while the women’s tournament was centered in San Antonio. In most years, the first two rounds of the women’s tournament are played on the top teams’ home ground, while the men play those rounds at neutral sites.
The report, released in August and prepared by the firm of civil rights attorney Roberta A. Kaplan, states:
“The NCAA’s broadcast agreements, corporate sponsorship contracts, distribution of revenue, organizational structure, and culture all prioritize Division I men’s basketball over all other ways that create, normalize, and perpetuate gender inequalities. The NCAA has no structure or system to identify, prevent, or address those inequalities.”
The use of the term “March Madness” has long been one of the most visible distinctions between men’s and women’s tournaments, both for its use on CBS broadcasts during men’s tournament games, and on the NCAA’s website and social media. Men’s sports only to describe its presence on the platform. (The women’s basketball tournament is broadcast by ESPN.)
The report said the $600 million drop in revenue due to the cancellation of the men’s tournament in 2020 prompted NCAA officials to focus too heavily on whether the men’s tournament was to match the loss of the women’s tournament, the report said. How will it bounce back?
Sedona Prince of Oregon triggered a wave of criticism about the disparities between tournaments when he complained about rare lifting equipment in Texas compared to those offered for men.
Investigators also found differences in the quality of food at the tournament, lounges and even the gift bags given to players.
After a public inquiry, NCAA officials apologized for their missteps, and its president, Mark Emmert, later admitted that it had also used cheaper, less reliable coronavirus tests for the women’s tournament.
The NCAA said it also planned to change the way the tournament is financed. Instead of working from previous years’ budgets, men’s and women’s basketball crews would start from scratch each year setting expenses for approval. The NCAA said it hoped the move would bridge the gap in funding allocation and make the two championships “financially equitable.”
