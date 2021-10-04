NCB allegations against Aryan Khan: Aryan Khan did not get bail: Aryan Khan could not get bail in the drug case in the fort court.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was not granted bail by a court in a drugs case on Monday. The court has remanded Aryan Khan to NCB custody till October 7. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 7. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde gave all the arguments for granting bail to his candidate Aryan Khan but it did not work. Let’s find out what are the five allegations of NCB, which prevented Satish Maneshinde from granting bail to his rival Aryan Khan.

1- WhatsApp chats and photos

On behalf of the NCB, the Additional Solicitor General told the court that such pictures and chats came from the phones of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha. For which we want to extract their call details. The scope of inquiry and investigation needs to be widened.

2- Syndicate of three

Additional Solicitor General said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha are the three syndicates. Their chat reveals that Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon were already in touch with each other.

3- Wire connected to international drug racket

The Additional Solicitor General said such pictures and chats came from the phones of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha. From this it appears that this drug racket is linked to the international market.

4- The unknown person in the chat may be the seller

The Additional Solicitor General said the WhatsApp chat also includes chats with several unknown people. This chat is about shopping in bulk. This should be investigated. From this it is clear that there must be some connection. These people were in constant contact with that unknown person. You are in constant contact with drug suppliers. This is a situation that needs to be addressed.

5- Re-examination of other accused

The Additional Solicitor General said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha should be remanded so that all of them could be cross-examined. Another five accused have been arrested and will have to be questioned.