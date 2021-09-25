NCB arrests Aegisilas demetriads in Goa: NCB recovers drugs from Aegisilas demetriades

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Gabisella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades, the girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. The action was taken after drugs were seized from Iscialos demetriades in Goa.

Sameer Wankhed, zonal director, NCB, was leading the operation to nab drug peddlers and those involved in the consumption and distribution of illicit substances. Sameer Wankhede, who was present in Goa, said, “We arrested him in Goa on Friday in an operation aimed at nabbing drug smugglers.”



Sources close to the NCB have revealed that this is the third case in which the investigating agency is taking action on Agisialos Demetriades. His name also came up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sameer Wankhede confirmed, “There are now three NCB cases against Agisialos Demetriades. He was arrested in October 2020 in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The second case was of Nigerian cocaine and now this is the third case against him.

Sameer Wankhede also confirmed that Agicialos Demetriades was produced in court and has now been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. It is worth noting that last year in 2020, when the NCB arrested Agisialos Demetriades and found marijuana and alprazolam tablets from him.