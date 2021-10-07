NCB arrests foreign national supplier: NCB arrests foreign national supplier in Aryan Khan drugs case He claims to be the main supplier of the group arrested from the cruise.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a foreign national belonging to the Mumbai Cruise Ship Rave Party. The arrest took place on Wednesday evening (October 6). The NCB has seized commercial quantities of mephedrone (MD) – mephedrone (MD) from the arrested foreign national.

An NCB official told our colleague Times of India that he is the main supplier of the group arrested from the cruise and will also be produced in court on Thursday.



Read: Drug case: Arbaaz’s friend Arbaaz demands cruise terminal footage, calls NCB’s claims ‘false’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested after raiding the cruise ship. A case has been registered against Aryan Khan under Section 27 of the NDPS. After the three, the NCB arrested Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra.

According to the NCB’s arrest memo, 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD (mephodrone), 21 grams of hashish and ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash were seized after the raid. So far 18 people have been arrested in the case.



The NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha is coming to an end today. All three will be produced in court again today, where they will be heard on bail.