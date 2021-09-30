NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput friend Kunal Jani: NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend hotelier Kunal Jani who was absconding

The NCB (Bureau of Narcotics Control) has now arrested hotelier Kunal Jani in a drugs case related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kunal Jani is a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and was absconding for a long time. But NCB has arrested Kunal Jani from Khar area of ​​Mumbai.

ANI confirmed this via a tweet. Since Kunal Jani is a close friend of Sushant, it is expected that with some new revelations, some new information about Sushant can also be found. It is said that Kunal Jani was absconding after Sushant’s death.



Sushant passed away on 14 June 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. He was found dead in his flat, after which 3 investigating agencies took charge of the case. The CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and NCB jointly investigated Sushant’s case. During the investigation, there was confusion when the drugs angle came to the fore.

Riya Chakraborty arrested

Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was questioned by the NCB in a drugs case and she was arrested. However, he was released on bail a few days later.



Several celebrities were questioned

The NCB has questioned several Bollywood celebrities, from Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, in a drug case involving Sushant. Riya Chakraborty, a special friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was made the main accused in the case. After Sushant’s death, an FIR was also lodged in Patna alleging that his father had incited Riya Chakraborty to commit suicide.



Siddharth Pithani is in jail, bail application canceled

At the same time, a few months ago, the NCB arrested Siddharth Pithani in this case. After Sushant’s death, the names of many people associated with his life came up in the media, one of them was Pithani. According to reports, Siddharth first saw Sushant’s body hanging from a fan inside the house, then called the police and the hospital. Siddharth Pithani has been in jail since his arrest. He had applied for bail in court a few weeks ago, which was rejected.