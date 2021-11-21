Ncb as a career: NCB selection process: NCB works like this, this qualification is required to become an officer – ncb selection process career options and job vacancies

NCB Career Options: The way the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has tightened its grip on Bollywood these days. Therefore, the curiosity to know about this organization has increased in everyone’s mind. Youngsters in particular are looking at NCB as a great career option. If you also want to serve the country by becoming an NCB officer, we are giving you the complete information about the education, qualifications and work required to become an NCB officer.



What is NCB?

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) is the country’s nodal drug law enforcement and intelligence agency for combating drug trafficking in India and preventing drug abuse. The NCB reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Director General of NCB is an officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Revenue Service (IRS). This organization is considered very powerful. Officers in this organization are recruited from the Indian Revenue Service, Indian Police Service and paramilitary forces in addition to direct recruitment.

Today, thousands of officers and staff work in the NCB. NCB is headquartered in Delhi. Apart from this, its field units are organized through office zones at Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Patna, Delhi, Jodhpur and Indore.

That is why NCB was formed

The Bureau of Narcotics Control was established on March 17, 1986. The Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 aims to combat its violation through the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking Act, 1988, which will enable full implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The law was enacted to fulfill India’s contractual obligations under the Single Prevention of Drugs and the Unlawful Transport of Psychotropic Substances and the Prevention of Psychotropic Substances.

NCB work

Functions of NCB To prepare National Drug Enforcement Statistics. Coordinating various central and state agencies involved in the implementation of drug laws. Assist states in their efforts to enforce their drug laws. Gathering and exchanging intelligence. Seizure data analysis, trend study and method. Liaise with international organizations like UN DCP, INCB, Interpol, Customs Coordinating Council, RI LO etc. National contact point for intelligence and investigation.

Drug officer job

A narcotics officer is a person who investigates drug use or activity in an area or country. A person appointed as a Narcotics Officer is given special training in laws and regulations related to drug trafficking. They apply a variety of techniques and use resources to handle serious matters. Some officers work undercover. Narcotics officers should have effective communication skills, good physical strength and mental ability to handle cases on a regular basis. They are also trained to use weapons.

Eligibility to be a drug officer

Candidate must be a citizen of India. Candidates should not be less than 20 years of age The candidate must have a degree in any discipline. The preferred course is criminal justice or criminology The candidate should be physically and mentally fit Candidates will have to appear for UPSC / State Civil Service examinations after obtaining the required qualifications.

Educational Qualification

Once the candidates have passed their UG or PG, they can apply for the UPSC Civil Service Examination or the Recruitment Examination conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau or the State Public Service Commission.

Selection process

Selection in NCB is based on written test or interviews of employees or other method. Candidates will have to undergo other tests like drug test, polygraph test, physical and mental test after passing the required test. Candidates can apply according to their eligibility. We tell you that recruitment in NCB does not always come. You rarely see this information online, so you have to keep looking at the official website of NCB.

Types of job roles in the Bureau of Narcotics Control

Junior intelligence officer Junior intelligence officers collect suspicious and sensitive information from different places. They write down plans and descriptions and can also use tools to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Drug Inspector- The Narcotics Inspector deals with smugglers and drug dealers. The main responsibility is to prevent unwanted activities in an area. They prevent the formation of psychotropic substances and are well trained to manage emergencies.

Other posts of NCB- In addition, the Narcotics Bureau has senior positions such as intelligence officer, assistant surveillance officer, superintendent of telecommunications, deputy director, zonal director and director.

Salary

NCB is the largest organization of the Government of India. Officers working in this agency are also paid according to other agencies of the Central Government. Employees working in the field also receive a risk allowance. The salary of a junior intelligence officer can range from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 4.20 lakh per annum. On the other hand, the salary of a narcotics inspector ranges from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh per annum. Many different allowances are also available.