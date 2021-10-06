NCB can’t hold Aryan Khan hostage: Aryan Khan Drugs case: NCB team raided a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the team had arrested 8 people including Aryan Khan.

The NCB team raided a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the team had arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Eight accused, including Aryan Khan, were produced in court on bail on Thursday and all were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. During the hearing, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued that the NCB had not conducted any specific inquiry into his client all these days. The NCB has thus hired Aryan Khan as a nurse.

During the court hearing, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde said that there is a question in Aryan’s case, on the first day he immediately agreed to remand for another day, as this would lead to some development in the case. But nothing happened except a few more arrests. As far as Aryan’s question is concerned, the authorities have asked nothing but questions related to his stay abroad.



Satish Manshinde said that if anyone was arrested on the basis of Aryan Khan’s statement, then some senior officer involved in the investigation should have made sure that it was the same person, whether Aryan belonged to him or not, but nothing like this has happened till now. Is. Yesterday, when he arrested Achit Kumar, he wanted Aryan to face him. It remains to be seen whether Achit is really related to Arbaaz or Aryan. But officials did not do so. As such, there should not be a single face-to-face basis for seeking remand.

Satish Manshinde said that the authorities took his mobile from Aryan. They have nothing to do with the organizers. Aryan does not deny that Arbaaz is his friend. Aryan has asked questions only on the basis of chat. Achit is the only person Aryan has to face and be interrogated. It can happen anytime, any day. This can happen even after Aryan is granted bail.

Satish Manshinde said that Aryan Khan was not interrogated for two nights, so why does he need to be interrogated in cell now? Why give them a cell? As far as I know, so far no one has been interrogated sitting in front of Aryan. No drugs found. There was nothing in Aryan’s bag. Also Aryan did not tamper with his phone. When the NCB has done nothing so far, what will it do next?

Satish Manshinde said that the NCB has been consistently saying that they want to reach out to the main accused, if so why Aryan is being kept as a nurse, he has not been able to catch the main accused yet. Putting everything else aside, Aryan has spent a lot of time in solitary confinement. So far no significant progress has been made in this regard. If there are no charges against Aryan. If anyone is concerned about the supply of literature, Aryan has not bought it from anyone. I think once the case goes into the diary, there is no need to increase the custody, this will also be observed by the court.