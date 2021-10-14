NCB chief Sameer Wankhede security increased vehicle changed due to suspicion of espionage

The security of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been beefed up. Recently, he had alleged that two policemen and some unknown people were chasing him. In such a situation, increasing their security, many new soldiers have been deployed. Along with this, his official vehicle has also been changed in terms of safety. Let us tell you that Sameer Wankhede is in news these days after raiding a cruise ship. During this raid, Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan was arrested in connection with drugs.

An official said that the Additional Commissioner of Police (West) is being investigated for the complaint of Wankhede. Along with some people, the statements of the policemen who were allegedly chasing Wankhede would also be recorded, he said. He said that as per the order of the Commissioner of Police, he has been asked to submit the investigation report in seven days.

The officer had earlier said that Wankhede, in his complaint, had said that he was chased on October 7 when he went to a burial ground in Oshiwara, where his mother was buried. According to the official, Wankhede had alleged that he was being monitored and also provided CCTV footage of the graveyard in support of his claim.

Wankhede also met State Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey in this matter. Wankhede had also probed the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

No relief to Aryan Khan: Aryan Khan, arrested by the NCB from a cruise on October 3, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days as a special court has reserved the verdict on his and two other accused’s bail pleas in the day, the next hearing will be on October 20. That is, till then Aryan Khan will have to stay in Arthur Jail in Mumbai. After the NCB’s primary custody was over, the magistrate refused to grant him bail and sent him to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in judicial custody.