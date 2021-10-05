NCB issues second summons to cruise: NCB issues second summons to cruise owner after recovering commercial quantities of drugs

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) has again summoned the CEO of Cordelia Cruz. The summons was issued after a large quantity of drugs was seized in a second raid on the cruise recently. Let me tell you that so far Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has also been involved in the NCB’s drug case. Aryan Khan is in NCB custody till October 7 in drug case.

According to a Times Now report, NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede led a second raid on Cordelia Cruises on Monday morning, in which NCB found a significant quantity of drugs and now an NCB official is going to investigate in detail about the owner of the cruise.



The cruise is said to have reached Mumbai on Monday morning, after which the NCB traced it again. This information was given by an official of NCB. Two days ago, the agency claimed to have busted a drug party on the ship. The team has arrested a few more people from here.

According to reports, cruise officials have explicitly denied their involvement in the ship’s rave party, saying such events are organized by the event management company. The cruise company said in a statement on Sunday that it had nothing to do with the incident. “Cordelia Cruise has no direct or indirect involvement in the incident. Cordelia Cruise leased its ship to a Delhi-based event management company for a private event,” said Jurgen Belom, CEO and chairman of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt.

The report also said that the narcotics agency had also asked him for CCTV footage of the day for further investigation. They are also investigating the ship’s October 2 ad, when there was a secret raid. The advertisement contains details of each person aboard, their room number, their ID, contact details and other information.

The Bureau of Narcotics Control has so far arrested a total of 11 people in the raid, including two new names. The NCB was informed on Monday that the ship had returned to the city two days later, officials said. His officers then reached the terminal and began searching for him. Meanwhile, NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede was also present.

During Sunday’s raid, there were 1,800 people on board, but after an investigation, all but eight were told to get out. Among these eight was Aryan Khan.

Officials had earlier said the agency was monitoring the party on the ship for 15-20 days. The NCB raided the ship on Saturday after receiving information that a drug party would be held on the ship, it was confirmed.