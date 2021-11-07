ncb officer sameer wankhede father filed defamation suit against maharashtra minister nawab malik

A defamation claim has been filed against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who was an attacker against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. This claim has been made by Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. He has filed a case in the Bombay High Court for this and has sought damages of 1.25 crores.

Arshad Shaikh, counsel for Dhyandev Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede, said that NCP leader and minister in Maharashtra government Nawab Malik is calling the Wankhede family a fraud and constantly questioning their religion and saying that they are not Hindus. At the same time, his daughter Yasmin, who is a lawyer by profession, is bent on ruining his career as well. Nawab Malik is cheating the Wankhede family everyday.

In the defamation case filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father, the court has been sought to restrain Nawab Malik, his party people or any other person from speaking or writing anything against him or his family. He also said that Nawab Malik has tarnished the image of him and his family members by being prejudiced. Apart from this, he has demanded the court to remove the statement made against him and his family from everywhere.

Apart from this, Dhyandev Wankhede has also demanded damages of 1.25 crores in the defamation case. He also said that this whole matter started after the arrest of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in January this year. Dhyandev Wankhede filed a defamation application despite the court being on leave. The petition will be heard on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that Nawab Malik had accused Sameer Wankhede of taking IRS job through fake certificate and forgery with religion. Along with this, Nawab Malik also shared the certificate of marriage of Sameer Wankhede and his first wife on Twitter. Apart from this, he had accused Sameer Wankhede of framing people by forming a private army.

Let us inform that earlier BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has also filed a defamation case of 100 crores against Nawab Malik for his statement. In fact, Nawab Malik had said that 11 people were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during the drugs party on the cruise. But later the three people were let off when the BJP leader got a call. The brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was also involved in this.

At the same time, Nawab Malik also held a press conference on Sunday regarding the cruise ship drugs case. Nawab Malik said that Aryan Khan did not buy the ticket for the cruise party. It was Prateek Gaba and Aamir Furniturewala who brought him there. It is a case of kidnapping and ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind of this case and he is the partner of Sameer Wankhede.

Apart from this, he also said that on October 7, Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede had met outside the Oshiwara graveyard. After which Wankhede was terrified and complained to the police that he was being chased. They were lucky that the surrounding CCTV was not working and we could not get the footage.