ncb ordered vigilance probe against irs officer sameer wankhede over bribery case

On Tuesday, Sameer Wankhede will visit the NCB headquarters in Delhi. During this, NCB DG Satya Narayan Pradhan can also talk to Zonal Director Samir Wankhede regarding the bribery allegations against him.

An internal probe has begun into allegations of bribery against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the Mumbai cruise drugs case. NCB Deputy Director General Dnyaneshwar Singh himself is investigating the matter. In this case, the Mumbai NCB officials have submitted a detailed report to the NCB headquarters in Delhi. Sameer Wankhede has been accused by a witness in the Mumbai drugs case of being involved in a ’25 crore deal’.

NCB Deputy Director General Dnyaneshwar Singh, who is probing the matter, said that he himself will supervise the investigation into the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. However, when Dnyaneshwar Singh was asked whether Wankhede would still continue in his post, he said it was too early to say anything. We have just started investigating it. He also said that a witness had brought some facts to the public on the affidavit filed. On which the Director General of NCB has asked the Vigilance team to investigate. Therefore, after investigation, the decision will be taken only on the basis of facts and evidence.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sameer Wankhede will visit the NCB headquarters in Delhi. It is being said that he will reach Delhi in connection with some meeting. During this, NCB DG Satya Narayan Pradhan can also talk to Zonal Director Samir Wankhede regarding the bribery allegations against him. At the same time, the regional office of NCB in Mumbai has submitted a detailed report related to the allegations of bribery to the headquarters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Uddhav government minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has also opened a front against Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede of forgery in the birth certificate. Nawab Malik said that Sameer Wankhede is a fake person. Its birth certificate is of Sameer Dawood Wankhede. It tampered with the birth certificate and corrected the name his father had changed after converting. On this basis he got his caste certificate.

Also Nawab Malik said that the rights of IRS candidates have been snatched away by forgery. Creating fake cases, extorting huge amount of money from people and parking the same money with builders. It created fake cases on a large scale, intimidated people, extorted money.

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has also issued his statement after minister Nawab Malik alleged forgery in the birth certificate. Sameer Wankhede said that my father Gyandev Kachruji Wankhede is a retired police officer. She is a Hindu and my late mother Zaheeda belonged to a Muslim family. I belong to a multi religious and secular family following Indian traditions. Also, Sameer Wankhede said that in 2006 he had married Dr. Shabana Qureshi, a Muslim woman, but in 2016 we both got divorced. After this I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017.

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede also said that sharing my personal papers on Twitter is a breach of privacy of me and my family. Me, my family, my father and my late mother are also being dragged into this. The allegations leveled by Minister Nawab Malik in the last few days have pushed me and my family towards mental pressure. I am hurt by such personal attacks without any justification.