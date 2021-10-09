NCB Press Conference on Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Washes Mud, Says – Evidence Against Aryan Khan and Others, 9 People Comment – Aryan Khan Drug Case Against Us Are Unfounded: NCB DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh

“Even if Aryan gets bail, we have power in our case,” the NCB quoted the court as saying

Aryan Khan woke up in jail early in the morning, no home meal and no permission to walk

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has shared complete information with the media about the action taken in the Aryan Khan drug case. NCD DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh addressed the press conference. While sharing all the details, DDG said the allegations against the agency were baseless and said the agency had acted in a completely impartial manner.Earlier in the day, DDG said it had raided a cruise ship and arrested a total of eight people, including Aryan Khan. After that, the NCB arrested 10 more people who were remanded to police custody. Subsequently, on the basis of his statement, as per the rules, raids were carried out at 6 places in Mumbai and 1 foreign national was arrested.DDG said that drugs like Charas, AD, MDMA have been found in many places in the raids and they have been found in such quantities that they can be traded. Dnyaneshwar Singh said his agency has acted in a transparent manner and has solid evidence against the accused. He said that NCB is an impartial body and continuous efforts are being made on their behalf to make the country drug free.

Shahrukh Khan’s staff arrives at jail with food and essentials for Aryan Khan, denied access

Sharing details about the raid on the cruise ship, DDG said the agency had received a tip on October 2 on the basis of which they conducted a raid and arrested 8 people. Some nine independent witnesses, including Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi, were involved in the case. These witnesses were not previously known to the NCB. Considering the safety of everyone, he was brought to the NCB office. The DDG said it treated the detainees well and the defendants’ lawyers in court also acknowledged this.

Aryan Khan case: Tapsi Pannu said – There are advantages and disadvantages of a big star family

The NCB said that initially the court had remanded Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon in one-day custody, followed by three-day remand and then all 8 were remanded in judicial custody. The court has remanded the remaining 10 in police custody for different periods. Now more arrests are being made in this case which shows that it is a huge drug network.

Seeing Aryan’s son in jail, heartbroken, video of Gauri Khan shedding tears in car goes viral

DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh also said that he had released six of the arrested persons on the basis of evidence. “We work on the basis of evidence and the agency does not work on the basis of any caste, religion or party,” he said. Nawab Malik has also leveled several allegations against the agency, to which the DDG replied that he could not speak as loosely as any person or organization and the agency had nothing to say about what people were saying. Whatever the agency says, it will tell the court based on the evidence. The DDG said the court had considered the agency’s evidence valid but so far could not say much about the investigation.

NCB’s ‘private detective’ Kiran Gosavi himself is wanted in Aryan Khan case, 4 cases filed