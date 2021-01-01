NCB raids Arman Kohli’s residence
The Bureau of Narcotics Control’s probe into the Bollywood industry, which began after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has left many actors in a quandary. Now on Saturday, the NCB raided the house of actor Arman Kohli. Earlier on Saturday, the NCB had seized drugs like MD and charas from the house of TV actor Gaurav Dixit. Gaurav Dixit was produced in court. He has been remanded in NCB custody till August 30.
#NCB #raids #Arman #Kohlis #residence
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.