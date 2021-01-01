NCB raids Arman Kohli’s residence

The Bureau of Narcotics Control’s probe into the Bollywood industry, which began after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has left many actors in a quandary. Now on Saturday, the NCB raided the house of actor Arman Kohli. Earlier on Saturday, the NCB had seized drugs like MD and charas from the house of TV actor Gaurav Dixit. Gaurav Dixit was produced in court. He has been remanded in NCB custody till August 30.

Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) officials said the team was raiding actor Arman Kohli’s Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, it is alleged that the raid was carried out at Arman Kohli’s house on charges of having links with drum peddlers. In fact, the raid came after an interrogation of a drug dealer who was arrested on Friday night.

