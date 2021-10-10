NCB raids Goregaon: Aryan Khan drugs case NCB raids Goregaon, arrests two and seizes drugs

The NCB has so far arrested several people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son, on charges of rave party at Cardelia Cruise on the Mumbai coast. Two new arrests have been made in the case and drugs have also been seized from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, “We have found another foreign link in this case, so NCB is looking at it as an important link in the Aryan Khan case. This is the 20th arrest of NCB in this case. We also confiscated it last night. This is an important part of the investigation, the second accused arrested is a foreigner.



This new update has been given on ANI’s Twitter handle regarding NCB’s raid. “NCB Mumbai in cruise drugs raid case says it raided Goregaon area last night and seized drugs and arrested two people,” the tweet said.

The NCB had conducted a search operation in Juhu, Bandra and Goregaon areas of Mumbai late last night and found the accused and drugs during the operation.

According to earlier reports, the NCB has received several numbers from the phone chats of one of the accused, which belongs to Hollywood and Bollywood stars. It is stated that these numbers are given as code words. The chat shows the names of some Bollywood actors and their families being supplied with drugs.