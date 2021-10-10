NCB raids Goregaon: Aryan Khan drugs case NCB raids Goregaon, arrests two and seizes drugs
This new update has been given on ANI’s Twitter handle regarding NCB’s raid. “NCB Mumbai in cruise drugs raid case says it raided Goregaon area last night and seized drugs and arrested two people,” the tweet said.
The NCB had conducted a search operation in Juhu, Bandra and Goregaon areas of Mumbai late last night and found the accused and drugs during the operation.
According to earlier reports, the NCB has received several numbers from the phone chats of one of the accused, which belongs to Hollywood and Bollywood stars. It is stated that these numbers are given as code words. The chat shows the names of some Bollywood actors and their families being supplied with drugs.
