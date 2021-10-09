NCB summons Aryan Khan driver: NCB summons Aryan Khan driver: NCB is investigating Aryan Khan’s driver.

The plight of Shah Rukh Khan and his family over Aryan Khan’s drug case is on the rise. Aryan Khan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. At the same time, Aryan Khan’s driver has now been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The driver has reached the NCB office for questioning and is being questioned. It is now being speculated that the NCB will ask the driver all the questions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been sent to Mumbai Arthur Road Jail on Friday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the NCB summoned Aryan Khan’s driver for questioning. The driver has since reached the NCB office. The NCB team can get information about Aryan Khan’s activities from the driver. This is the same driver who took Aryan Khan on a cruise in Mumbai. In such a scenario, the question may also arise as to whether Aryan Khan took drugs on the way from home on a cruise? Earlier, the team had conducted raids at six places in connection with the drugs. The team driver may also be asked if Aryan Khan has anything to do with these places. The driver may have to deal with all such questions.



The NCB has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri to appear in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with Aryan Khan’s drug case. Earlier, the NCB had raided Imtiaz Khatri’s house and office in Bandra, an official said. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede declined to give further details on the matter. When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year, Imtiaz Khatri’s name came to light. Ashok Sarogi, counsel for the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, had claimed that Imtiaz Khatri had supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty.

Speaking to media, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said his case was strong. Sameer Wankhede said, ‘We will try to run more cases so that the case reaches a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and we will present it in court.