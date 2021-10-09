NCB summons filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri: NCB summons filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri after raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri to appear in Mumbai on Saturday. The case relates to a cruise ship raid in the past, from which Aryan Khan and others were arrested in a drugs case.

Earlier, the NCB had raided Imtiaz’s house and office in Bandra, an official said. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the agency, declined to give further details on the matter.





Claiming to have provided drugs to Sushant

Let us tell you, Khatri’s name came to light when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year. Ashok Sarogi, a lawyer for the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, had claimed that Khatri had supplied drugs to Sushant and Riya Chakraborty.

Who is Imtiaz Khatri?

Imtiaz is the son of a builder in Mumbai. It is said that he has connections with many Bollywood personalities. Ashok Sarogi had said that Imtiaz has a lot of influence in the ministries. He belongs to a ‘controversial’ family involved in politics, who was involved in the Maharashtra irrigation scam.



Relationship with Sushmita Sen?

According to several media reports, Khatri is a builder by profession as well as a builder who owns INK Infrastructure. He also owns a company called VVIP Universal Entertainment. He produced the Marathi film ‘Hridayantar’ in 2017. Khatri also made headlines when he was told that he was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.