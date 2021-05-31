NCB summons Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic helps in drug probe linked to actor's death

The NCB on Sunday questioned two accepted domestic employees of Sushant Singh Rajput in a capsules case linked to the Bollywood actor’s death remaining 12 months at its Mumbai zonal location of job, an noble acknowledged.

The anti-capsules firm had issued summons in direction of the duo, most continuously often called Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning, he acknowledged.

He acknowledged the duo got here on the radar of the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB) after Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani grew to become as soon as arrested from Hyderabad on Friday.

“We located the duo and introduced them to the placement of job for questioning. They’re serene on the placement of job,” the noble informed Press Perception of India.

Pithani grew to become as soon as Rajput’s buddy and have become as soon as moreover staying with the boring actor at his Bandra house in suburban Mumbai.

In accordance to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani grew to become as soon as among the many many important to understand the actor’s inserting physique when Rajput (34) allegedly dedicated suicide on 14 June, 2020.

The NCB started a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the boring actor indicated drug use.

Rajput’s accepted girl buddy Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor’s employees members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant have been arrested in the drug case remaining 12 months and later obtained bail.