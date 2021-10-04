NCB to seek additional custody of Aryan Khan: Drug case: Will NCB ask for more custody of Aryan Khan? New twist after arrest of foreign supplier! – NCB likely to seek additional custody of Aryan Khan after arrest of foreign national supplier in drugs case

The custody of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Rev Party case, is coming to an end today, but now it is being said that the NCB is considering further extension of Aryan’s custody. The turn is believed to have taken place after the NCB arrested a foreign supplier on Wednesday (October-October).

According to the Times Now, a large quantity of mephedrone (MD) – mephedrone (MD) has been seized from a foreign national arrested on Wednesday night. It is said that the arrested foreign national was in the same area on the cruise ship, which was close to Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. As a result, the NCB may now demand an extension of Aryan’s custody.



An NCB official told our colleague Times of India that the foreign national was the main supplier of the group arrested from the cruise.

Aryan Khan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were remanded in NCB custody till October 7 after a court hearing on Monday. Today is the 7th of October. Aryan is expected to be granted bail today. But it is believed that the NCB may demand more custody of Aryan after the arrest of the foreign supplier.

