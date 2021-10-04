NCB to seek additional custody of Aryan Khan: Drug case: Will NCB ask for more custody of Aryan Khan? New twist after arrest of foreign supplier! – NCB likely to seek additional custody of Aryan Khan after arrest of foreign national supplier in drugs case
Read: Who is Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer? From Salman to Riya have also become ‘troublemakers’
An NCB official told our colleague Times of India that the foreign national was the main supplier of the group arrested from the cruise.
Read: NCB arrests foreign supplier in Aryan Khan drugs case, MD recovered
Aryan Khan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were remanded in NCB custody till October 7 after a court hearing on Monday. Today is the 7th of October. Aryan is expected to be granted bail today. But it is believed that the NCB may demand more custody of Aryan after the arrest of the foreign supplier.
Aryan Khan Drugs case: Will NCB also investigate ‘Mannat’?
‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’
#NCB #seek #additional #custody #Aryan #Khan #Drug #case #NCB #custody #Aryan #Khan #twist #arrest #foreign #supplier #NCB #seek #additional #custody #Aryan #Khan #arrest #foreign #national #supplier #drugs #case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.