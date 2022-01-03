NCB’s Supercop Wankhede departed from Mumbai, now he will give his services in Delhi, on the other hand Nawab Malik gave this complaint

On behalf of NCB, it was told that the tenure of Sameer Wankhede as NCB Mumbai Zonal Director ended on December 31. He did not ask for extension of service.

Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau is back in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He came into limelight after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. Sameer Wankhede’s tenure in NCB ended a few days back. On the other hand, NCP leader and minister in Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik, who attacked Sameer Wankhede, has now accused Wankhede of having a bar license.

Nawab Malik, while writing a letter to the Vigilance Department of CBIT, has given a complaint against Sameer Wankhede. In his complaint, Nawab Malik has said that Sameer Wankhede is having permit room and bar license since October 29, 1997. which still bears his name. Malik has raised the question through the letter, “Can a central government officer keep the license of permit room and bar in his name?”

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s tenure ended on December 31 & had not requested an extension of service. Wankhede will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from today: NCB pic.twitter.com/4UUQ9MHymG — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Demanding action against Sameer Wankhede in this matter, the NCP leader wrote, “Please look into the cases of administrative misconduct and investigate it.” He also demanded that an inquiry be set up to probe the allegations against Wankhede. Earlier on Sunday, Malik had alleged that some senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra were “lobbing” to extend the tenure of Wankhede. He had also alleged that NCB officials change the panch and panchnama in the backdate.

This is not the first time that Nawab Malik has leveled allegations against Sameer Wankhede. Prior to this, he has accused Sameer Wankhede of hiding his religion and getting a central government job through fake caste certificate.