NCC rally pm modi new look wear sikh turban punjab election

PM Modi’s look in NCC rally is getting a lot of headlines. In this program, PM Modi was seen wearing a green Sikh turban and black glasses.

PM Modi’s look in the NCC rally remains a topic of discussion. When the PM arrived to participate in this program, he was seen in a green turban with a Sikh look. Earlier, PM Modi was seen in the Republic Day celebrations with the cap of Uttarakhand and the pot of Manipur.

PM Narendra Modi inspected the guard of honor at the NCC program and reviewed the march past. He also awarded medals to the best cadets during the programme. During this, the PM said that he was also in the NCC at one time. He was a cadet. In the pictures taken during the same event, PM Modi can be seen wearing a green turban.

Addressing this program, PM Modi said- “I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our government is taking many steps to strengthen the NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, a change that India is witnessing today.”

The PM further enumerated the achievements of his government and said that now daughters in the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools and studying there. Along with this, women are also getting big responsibilities in the army. He further said that the daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force today. In such a situation, it should be our effort that more and more daughters should be included in NCC.

In his address, the PM further appealed to the NCC cadets to fight against drugs. He said- “You know very well how much drug addiction ruins our young generation. Therefore, how can drugs reach the school-college where there is NCC-NSS. As a cadet, you yourself should be free from drugs, as well as make your campus free from drugs”.

PM Modi, the program he attends, his look tells a different style. From turban to her dress, she has always been the center of attraction. Right now, on Republic Day, people are seeing the cap of Uttarakhand and the gamcha of Manipur and today the turban of Sikhs is also associated with the coming assembly elections. Assembly elections are to be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in a few days.