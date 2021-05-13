NCERT Books for Class 8 Hindi

NCERT Books for Class 8 Hindi are usually not solely vital to enhance literacy expertise but additionally to arrange for the exams in a straightforward and efficient means. We’ve offered right here the most recent version of the NCERT Class 8 Hindi NCERT Books – Vasant, Durva, Bharat Ki Khoj, Sanshipt Budhcharit for the present educational session, 2021-2022. Many state boards and the CBSE board suggest all their lecturers and college students to comply with the NCERT Books solely. CBSE examination papers are usually primarily based on the content material given within the NCERT books. College students can simply entry the NCERT Books right here in an simply downloadable format.

NCERT Books for Class 8 Hindi – Obtain from the next hyperlinks:

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Guide – Vasant

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Guide – Durva

NCERT Cass 8 Hindi Guide – Bharat Ki Khoj

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Guide – Sanshipt Budhcharit

We’ve additionally offered under the chapter-wise hyperlinks of all 4 books of Class 8 Hindi – Vasant, Durva, Bharat Ki Khoj and Sanshipt Budhcharit. College students can immediately obtain any chapter they need at a time simply by clicking on the respective hyperlink.

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Vasant Guide – Obtain in type of chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1: ध्वनि

Chapter 2: लाख की चूड़ियाँ

Chapter 3: बस की यात्रा

Chapter 4: दीवानों की हस्ती

Chapter 5: चिठ्ठियों की अनूठी दुनिया

Chapter 6: भगवान के डाकिए

Chapter 7: क्या निराश हुआ जाए

Chapter 8: यह सबसे कठिन समय नहीं

Chapter 9: कबीर की साखियॉं

Chapter 10: कामचोर

Chapter 11: जब सिनेमा ने बोलना सीखा

Chapter 12: सूरदास चरित

Chapter 13: जहाँ पहिया है

Chapter 14: अकबरी लोटा

Chapter 15: सूर के पद

Chapter 16: पानी की कहानी

Chapter 17: बाज और साँप

Chapter 18: टोपी

Shabad Kosh

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Durva Guide – Obtain in type of chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1: गुड़िया (कविता)

Chapter 2: दो गौरैया (कहानी)

Chapter 3: चिठ्ठियों में यूरोप (पत्र)

Chapter 4: ओस (कविता)

Chapter 5: नाटक में नाटक (कहानी)

Chapter 6: सागर यात्रा (यात्रा वृत्तांत)

Chapter 7: उठ किसान ओ (कविता)

Chapter 8: सस्ते का चक्कर (एकांकी)

Chapter 9: एक खिलाड़ी की कुछ यादें (संस्मरण)

Chapter 10: बस की सैर (कहानी)

Chapter 11: हिंदी ने जिनकी जिंदगी बदल दी – मारिया नेज्यैशी (भेंटवार्ता)

Chapter 12: आषाढ़ का पहला दिन (कविता)

Chapter 13: अन्याय के खिलाफ (कहानी)(आदिवासी स्वतंत्रता संघर्ष कथा)

Chapter 14: बच्चों के प्रिय श्री केशव शंकर पिल्लै (व्यक्तित्व)

Chapter 15: फ़र्श पर (कविता)

Chapter 16: बूढी अम्मा की बात (लोककथा)

Chapter 17: वह सुबह कभी तो आएगी (निबंध)

Chapter 18: आओ पत्रिका निकालें (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)

Chapter 19: आहवान (अतिरिक्त पठन के लिए)

NCERT Cass 8 Hindi Bharat Ki Khoj Guide – Obtain in type of chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1: अहमदनगर का किला

Chapter 2 : तलाश

Chapter 3: सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता

Chapter 4 : युगों का दौर

Chapter 5 : नयी समस्याएँ

Chapter 6 : अंतिम दौर – एक

Chapter 7: अंतिम दौर – दो

Chapter 8 : तनाव

Chapter 9: दो पृष्ठभूमियाँ – भारतीय और अंग्रेजी

NCERT Class 8 Hindi Sanshipt Budhcharit Guide – Obtain in type of chapter-wise PDF

Chapter 1: आरंभिक जीवन

Chapter 2: अभिनिष्‍क्रमण

Chapter 3: ज्ञान की प्राप्ति

Chapter 4: धर्मचक्र प्रवर्तन

Chapter 5: महापरिनिर्वाण

