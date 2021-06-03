NCERT Class 10 Hindi Books PDF – Sparsh, Sanchayan II, Kritika & Kshitij II

June 3, 2021
NCERT Class 10 Hindi Books PDF – Sparsh, Sanchayan II, Kritika & Kshitij II

NCERT Class 10 Hindi Books PDF – Sparsh, Sanchayan II, Kritika & Kshitij II

Josh article 1587617173 1

NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi assist college students in lively and efficient studying as all of the chapters in these books are defined in a quite simple language. There are 4 books for Hindi topic in Class 10. These are- Kshitij Half 2, Kritika, Sparsh and Sanchayan Half 2. The primary two books are prescribed for Hindi Course A and the final two books are for Hindi Course B. All 4 books are designed by skilled academics or material consultants.

A number of the necessary options of the Class 10 Hindi NCERT books are:

  • These books supply in-depth data on each matter.
  • They’re designed by referring to the most recent CBSE curriculum.
  • All of the chapters are defined in a fashion to attract the scholars’ consideration and make the training course of fascinating for them. 
  • These books present train questions for college kids to apply giving them an opportunity to evaluate their data.

We’ve got compiled the NCERT Hindi Books for Class 10 in PDF format so that you could be save these books and examine from them at your comfort. All these books are supplied right here completely free.

(*10*)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022 (New)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 (New)

Examine beneath the hyperlinks to obtain all of the chapters of NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi. You may straight obtain any chapter you need by clicking on the respective hyperlink.

Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Kshitij Half II textbook:

  • Chapter 1 – सूरदास
  • Chapter 2 – तुलसीदास
  • Chapter 3 – देव
  • Chapter 4 – जयशंकर प्रसाद
  • Chapter 5 – सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी ‘निराला’
  • Chapter 6 – नागार्जुन
  • Chapter 7 – गिरिजा कुमार माथुर
  • Chapter 8 – ऋतुराज
  • Chapter 9 – मंगलेश डबराल
  • Chapter 10 – स्वयं प्रकाश
  • Chapter 11 – रामवृक्ष बेनीपुरी
  • Chapter 12 – यशपाल
  • Chapter 13 – सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना
  • Chapter 14 – मन्नू भंडारी
  • Chapter 15 – महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी
  • Chapter 16 – यतीन्द्र मिश्रा
  • Chapter 17 – भदंत आनंद कौसल्यायन

Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Kritika textbook:

  • Chapter 1 –  माता का अँचल
  • Chapter 2 – जॉर्ज पंचम की नाक
  • Chapter 3 – साना – साना हाथ जोड़ि…
  • Chapter 4 – एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा!
  • Chapter 5 – मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ?

Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Sparsh textbook:

  • Chapter 1 – कबीर – साखी
  • Chapter 2 – मीरा – पद
  • Chapter 3 – बिहारी – दोहे
  • Chapter 4 – मैथिलीशरण गुप्त – मानुषीता
  • Chapter 5 – सुमित्रानंदन पंत – परवत प्रदेश के पावस
  • Chapter 6 – महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल
  • Chapter 7 – वीरेन डंगवाल – तोप
  • Chapter 8 – कैफ़ी आज़मी – कर चले हम फ़िदा
  • Chapter 9 – रवींद्रनाथ ठाकुर – आत्मत्राण
  • Chapter 10 – प्रेमचंद – बडे भाई साहब
  • Chapter 11 – सीताराम सेकसरिया – डायरी का एक पन्ना
  • Chapter 12 – तताँरा वामीरो कथा
  • Chapter 13 – प्रह्लाद अग्रवाल – तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र
  • Chapter 14 – अंतोन चेखव – गिरगिट
  • Chapter 15 – निदा फाजली – अब कहाँ दूसरे के दुख से दुखी होने वाले
  • Chapter 16 – रवीन्द्र केलेकर – पतझर में टूटी पत्तियाँ
  • Chapter 17 – हबीब तनवीर — कारतूस

Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Sanchayan Half II textbook:

  • Chapter 1 – हरिहर काका मिथिलेश्वर
  • Chapter 2 – सपनों के से दिन गुरदयाल सिंह
  • Chapter 3 – टोपी शुक्ला राही मासूम रज़ा

NCERT books are thought-about one of the best assets for the preparations of board exams. Additionally, presently when colleges are closed on the account of COVID-1 lockdown, these books are finest for finding out at dwelling. An intensive and complete studying will aid you clear all of your doubts.

