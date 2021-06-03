NCERT Class 10 Hindi Books PDF – Sparsh, Sanchayan II, Kritika & Kshitij II
NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi assist college students in lively and efficient studying as all of the chapters in these books are defined in a quite simple language. There are 4 books for Hindi topic in Class 10. These are- Kshitij Half 2, Kritika, Sparsh and Sanchayan Half 2. The primary two books are prescribed for Hindi Course A and the final two books are for Hindi Course B. All 4 books are designed by skilled academics or material consultants.
A number of the necessary options of the Class 10 Hindi NCERT books are:
These books supply in-depth data on each matter.
They’re designed by referring to the most recent CBSE curriculum.
All of the chapters are defined in a fashion to attract the scholars’ consideration and make the training course of fascinating for them.
These books present train questions for college kids to apply giving them an opportunity to evaluate their data.
We’ve got compiled the NCERT Hindi Books for Class 10 in PDF format so that you could be save these books and examine from them at your comfort. All these books are supplied right here completely free.
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Hindi – Kshitij Half II
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Hindi – Kritika
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Hindi – Sparsh
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Hindi – Sanchayan Half II
(*10*)
Additionally Examine:
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus 2021-2022 (New)
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-2022 (New)
Examine beneath the hyperlinks to obtain all of the chapters of NCERT Books for Class 10 Hindi. You may straight obtain any chapter you need by clicking on the respective hyperlink.
Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Kshitij Half II textbook:
Chapter 1 – सूरदास
Chapter 2 – तुलसीदास
Chapter 3 – देव
Chapter 4 – जयशंकर प्रसाद
Chapter 5 – सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी ‘निराला’
Chapter 6 – नागार्जुन
Chapter 7 – गिरिजा कुमार माथुर
Chapter 8 – ऋतुराज
Chapter 9 – मंगलेश डबराल
Chapter 10 – स्वयं प्रकाश
Chapter 11 – रामवृक्ष बेनीपुरी
Chapter 12 – यशपाल
Chapter 13 – सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना
Chapter 14 – मन्नू भंडारी
Chapter 15 – महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी
Chapter 16 – यतीन्द्र मिश्रा
Chapter 17 – भदंत आनंद कौसल्यायन
Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Kritika textbook:
Chapter 1 – माता का अँचल
Chapter 2 – जॉर्ज पंचम की नाक
Chapter 3 – साना – साना हाथ जोड़ि…
Chapter 4 – एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा!
Chapter 5 – मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ?
Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Sparsh textbook:
Chapter 1 – कबीर – साखी
Chapter 2 – मीरा – पद
Chapter 3 – बिहारी – दोहे
Chapter 4 – मैथिलीशरण गुप्त – मानुषीता
Chapter 5 – सुमित्रानंदन पंत – परवत प्रदेश के पावस
Chapter 6 – महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल
Chapter 15 – निदा फाजली – अब कहाँ दूसरे के दुख से दुखी होने वाले
Chapter 16 – रवीन्द्र केलेकर – पतझर में टूटी पत्तियाँ
Chapter 17 – हबीब तनवीर — कारतूस
Obtain all chapters of NCERT Class 10 Hindi – Sanchayan Half II textbook:
Chapter 1 – हरिहर काका मिथिलेश्वर
Chapter 2 – सपनों के से दिन गुरदयाल सिंह
Chapter 3 – टोपी शुक्ला राही मासूम रज़ा
NCERT books are thought-about one of the best assets for the preparations of board exams. Additionally, presently when colleges are closed on the account of COVID-1 lockdown, these books are finest for finding out at dwelling. An intensive and complete studying will aid you clear all of your doubts.
Examine extra NCERT Books and Options for Class 10:
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Maths – NCERT Options for Class 10 Maths
NCERT E-book for Class 10 Science – NCERT Options for Class 10 Science
NCERT E-book Class 10 Social Science – NCERT Options for Class 10 Social Science
NCERT E-book for Class 10 English – NCERT Options for Class 10 English
NCERT Exemplar Options for Class 10 Maths
NCERT Exemplar Options for Class 10 Science
Necessary* CBSE Class 10 Full & Finest Examine Materials for 2021-2022 (Consists of all Topics)
Maintain visiting Jagran Josh to get the most recent updates and dependable examine materials for preparations of all faculty and board examinations.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.