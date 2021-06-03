NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book Durva 2021-22| Download in PDF

(*6*) (*6*)

NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book – Durva is offered right here for obtain in PDF format. You’ll get right here the newest version of the e-book that’s out there on the official web site of the Nationwide Council of Instructional Analysis and Coaching (NCERT). All 24 chapters will be accessed via direct hyperlinks on this web page. All the category 6 college students ought to learn the newest NCERT Hindi Book to cowl the syllabus successfully and put together nicely for his or her exams in the present educational session 2021-2022.

Chapter -wise hyperlinks for NCERT Class 6 Hindi Book Durva are talked about under:

Chapter 1 – कलम

Chapter 2 – किताब

Chapter 3 – घर

Chapter 4 – पतंग

Chapter 5 – भालू

Chapter 6 – झरना

Chapter 7 – धनुष

Chapter 8 – रुमाल

Chapter 9 – कक्षा

Chapter 10 – गुब्बारा

Chapter 11 – पर्वत

Chapter 12 – हमारा घर

Chapter 13 – कपडे की दूकान

Chapter 14 – फूल

Chapter 15 – बातचीत

Chapter 16 – शिलॉन्ग से फ़ोन

Chapter 17 – तितली

Chapter 18 – ईश्वरचंद्र विद्यासागर

Chapter 19 – प्रदर्शनी

Chapter 20 – चिट्ठी

Chapter 21 – अंगुलिमाल

Chapter 22 – यात्रा की तैयारी

Chapter 23 – हाथी

Chapter 24 – डॉक्टर

Chapter 25 – जयपुर से पत्र

Chapter 26 – बढे चलो

Chapter 27 – ब्यर्थ की शंका

Chapter 28 – गधा और सियार

About Class 6 Hindi Book ‘Durva’

Durva Half-I Hindi Book is prescribed for sophistication 6 college students. The primary few chapters of this e-book embrace footage for phrase introduction to college students. Concurrently, college students are additionally made to study script construction and the fitting pronunciation of phrases. This helps to develop listening, talking and studying expertise amongst college students. Chapters are accompanied by written and oral workouts. Thus, this e-book is ideal for the scholars to study the nuances of the Hindi language on the preliminary ranges of their highschool research.

Class 6 college students may additionally get entry to the newest NCERT Books and NCERT Options for his or her main topics from the hyperlinks talked about under. The NCERT Books and NCERT Options have been ready solely for the preparation of exams in the present educational session 2021-2022. College students can have a radical understanding of each matter and chapter with the assistance of NCERT textbooks and the suitable NCERT Options offered by Jagran Josh.

NCERT Books for All Topics of Class 6 (Newest Editions for 2021-22)

NCERT Options for All Topics of Class 6 (Up to date for 2021-22)