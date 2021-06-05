NCERT Solutions Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 1 The Fun They Had| Free PDF Download



NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 1 – The Fun They Had are supplied right here to obtain in PDF. All of the solutions are supplied with step-by-step explanations to help in simple and fast studying. These NCERT Solutions are the very best to finish your homework assignments on time and put together nicely in your examinations.

NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English Beehive

Chapter 1 – The Fun They Had

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Web page No. 10

Considering About Textual content

I. Reply these questions in just a few phrases or a few sentences every.

How previous are Margie and Tommy? What did Margie write in her diary? Had Margie ever seen a guide earlier than? What issues concerning the guide did she discover unusual? What do you suppose a telebook is? The place was Margie’s faculty? Did she have any classmates? What topics did Margie and Tommy be taught?

Reply:

Margie is eleven 12 months previous and Tommy is 13 12 months previous. Margie wrote, “Right now Tommy discovered an actual guide!”. No, Margie had by no means seen a guide earlier than. Margie discovered it unusual that the guide had yellow and wrinkled pages. Phrases within the guide have been nonetheless and didn’t transfer the way in which they have been alleged to on a display. A guide that may be displayed on a display known as a telebook. Margie’s faculty was in her house itself, proper subsequent to her bed room. No, she didn’t have any classmates. Margie and Tommy discovered geography, historical past and arithmetic.

II. Reply the next as regards to the story.

1. “I wouldn’t throw it away.”

(i) Who says these phrases?

(ii) What does ‘it’ discuss with?

(iii) What’s it being in contrast with by the speaker?

Reply:

(i) Tommy says these phrases.

(ii) ‘It’ refers back to the tv display.

(iii) Tommy is evaluating the tv display with the printed books of earlier occasions. He thought that after studying such books, one must throw them away. Nevertheless, he would by no means throw away his telebook.

2. “Positive that they had a instructor, nevertheless it wasn’t a daily instructor. It was a person.”

(i) Who does ‘they’ discuss with?

(ii) What does ‘common’ imply right here?

(iii) What’s it contrasted with?

Reply:

(i) They discuss with the scholars who studied within the previous type of faculties, centuries earlier than the time the story is ready in.

(ii) Right here, ‘common’ refers back to the mechanical lecturers that Tommy and Margie had.

(iii) The mechanical instructor is contrasted with the instructor of the sooner occasions, who was a human being.

III. Reply every of those questions in a brief paragraph (about 30 phrases).

1. What sort of lecturers did Margie and Tommy have?

Reply: Margie and Tommy had mechanical lecturers with giant black screens on which all the teachings have been proven and questions have been requested. These mechanical lecturers had a slot during which the scholars needed to put their homework and take a look at papers. They didn’t have a dwelling human being as a instructor who would educate the scholars in a classroom.

2. Why did Margie’s mom ship for the County Inspector?

Reply: Margie’s mom despatched for the County Inspector as a result of the mechanical instructor was not functioning effectively. Margie had been given many assessments in geography by the instructor, however there was no enchancment in her efficiency. So, Margie’s mom wished to seek out out the explanation behind it.

3. What did he do?

Reply: Margie was doing badly in geography as a result of the geography sector of the mechanical instructor had been adjusted at the next stage. So as to assist her, the County Inspector slowed down the geography sector to a mean ten-year stage.

4. Why was Margie doing badly in geography? What did the County Inspector do to assist her?

Reply: Margie was doing badly in geography as a result of the geography sector of the mechanical instructor had been adjusted at the next stage. So as to assist her, the County Inspector slowed down the geography sector of the mechanical instructor to a mean ten-year stage.

5. What had as soon as occurred to Tommy’s instructor?

Reply: As soon as, Tommy’s instructor was taken away for almost a month as a result of its historical past sector had blanked out fully.

6. Did Margie have common days and hours for college? In that case, why?



Reply: Sure, Margie had common days and hours for college as a result of her mom believed that studying at common hours helped little ladies be taught higher. So, her mechanical instructor at all times turned on on the similar time every single day besides on Saturdays and Sundays.

7. How does Tommy describe the previous type of faculty?

Reply: Tommy says that the previous type of faculty had a particular constructing and all the children went there. They had a instructor, who was a person. They all studied collectively and discovered the identical factor.

8. How does he describe the previous type of lecturers?

Reply: Tommy describes the previous type of lecturers as dwelling human beings who didn’t dwell in the home. As an alternative, they taught the scholars in a particular constructing. They taught the youngsters in teams and gave them homework.

IV. Reply every of those questions in two or three paragraphs (100 –150 phrases).

1. What are the primary options of the mechanical lecturers and the schoolrooms that Margie and Tommy have within the story?

Reply: Margie and Tommy had mechanical lecturers. They had giant black screens on which all the teachings have been proven and questions have been requested. These lecturers have been adjusted based on the age and potential of the coed involved. They had a slot during which college students needed to put their homework and take a look at papers. They needed to write their solutions in a punch code and the mechanical instructor calculated the marks instantly. Their faculties have been of their houses itself. They didn’t have any classmates. They had common days and hours for college. The mechanical instructor at all times turned on on the similar time every single day besides Saturdays and Sundays. They discovered geography, historical past and arithmetic.

2. Why did Margie hate faculty? Why did she suppose the previous type of faculty should have been enjoyable?

Reply: Margie hated faculty as a result of it was not enjoyable. She had a mechanical instructor who used to show her every single day at a hard and fast time in her home. She hated the half when she needed to insert the homework and take a look at papers within the slot on the mechanical instructor. She didn’t like the truth that she needed to write her solutions in a punch code. Her disliking for the mechanical instructor was elevated much more when she was failing to carry out nicely within the geography assessments.

She thought that the previous type of faculty should have been enjoyable as she imagined all the children from all the neighbourhood coming collectively, laughing and shouting within the schoolyard. She imagined that they might sit collectively within the classroom and go house collectively on the finish of the day. They would be taught the identical issues and will assist each other with the homework. Additionally, the lecturers have been human beings that may make the training course of extra interactive. All these features made her consider that the previous type of faculty should have been enjoyable.

Do you agree with Margie that faculties right this moment are extra enjoyable than the varsity within the story? Give causes in your reply.

Reply: Sure, I strongly agree with Margie that faculties right this moment are extra enjoyable than the varsity within the story. Within the story, instructing is finished mechanically inside a learner’s home itself. Learning and answering questions within the absence of classmates appears to be a boring concept. Writing homework in punch codes and that too with out anyone’s assist can be actually exhausting.

A mechanical instructor has no feelings and sentiments. It doesn’t have the flexibility to grasp the psychology of a scholar moderately it teaches him/her based on its adjusted modes. However in right this moment’s faculties, there are lecturers who’re the actual human beings. They are extra understanding and accommodating than mechanical ones. They work for the general growth of a kid. Furthermore, kids develop a greater understanding about one another and of their environment when accompanied by the scholars of their age. One other main benefit of right this moment’s faculties is that if any scholar faces any drawback with the topic or in homework then he/she will be able to focus on it with the instructor and different youngsters within the class. It’s not possible to do such discussions with a mechanical instructor. In right this moment’s faculties, youngsters be taught numerous qualities like sharing, respect, obedience, kindness, and many others. They are inspired to participate in video games, sports activities, and different actions that are needed for the general growth of a scholar. Thus, all these elements show that faculties right this moment are extra enjoyable than the varsity within the story.

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Web page No. 1

Enthusiastic about Language

1. Discover the sentences within the lesson which have the adverbs given within the field under.

(*9*)

Awfully sorrowfully fully loftily Rigorously in a different way rapidly nonchalantly

Reply:

Awfully: They turned the pages, which have been yellow and crinkly, and it was awfully humorous to learn phrases that stood nonetheless as a substitute of transferring the way in which they have been alleged to − on a display, you realize.

They turned the pages, which have been yellow and crinkly, and it was humorous to learn phrases that stood nonetheless as a substitute of transferring the way in which they have been alleged to − on a display, you realize. Sorrowfully: The mechanical instructor had been giving her take a look at after take a look at in geography and she or he had been doing worse and worse till her mom had shaken her head sorrowfully and despatched for the County Inspector.

The mechanical instructor had been giving her take a look at after take a look at in geography and she or he had been doing worse and worse till her mom had shaken her head and despatched for the County Inspector. Fully : They had as soon as taken Tommy’s instructor away for almost a month as a result of the historical past sector had blanked out fully .

: They had as soon as taken Tommy’s instructor away for almost a month as a result of the historical past sector had blanked out . Loftily: He added loftily , announcing the phrase rigorously, “Centuries in the past.”

He added , announcing the phrase rigorously, “Centuries in the past.” In another way : “However my mom says a instructor needs to be adjusted to suit the thoughts of every boy and woman it teaches and that every child needs to be taught in a different way .”

: “However my mom says a instructor needs to be adjusted to suit the thoughts of every boy and woman it teaches and that every child needs to be taught .” Rapidly: “I didn’t say I didn’t prefer it,” Margie stated rapidly .

“I didn’t say I didn’t prefer it,” Margie stated . Nonchalantly: “Could also be,” he stated nonchalantly.

2. Now use these adverbs to fill within the blanks within the sentences under.

(i) The report have to be learn _____________ in order that efficiency will be improved.

(ii) On the interview, Sameer answered our questions _____________ , shrugging his shoulders.

(iii) All of us behave ________________ after we are drained or hungry.

(iv) The instructor shook her head ____________ when Ravi lied to her.

(v) I __________ forgot about it.

(vi) Once I complimented Revathi on her success, she simply smiled ___________ and turned away.

(vii) The President of the Firm is _____________ busy and will be unable to fulfill you.

(viii) I completed my work __________________ in order that I might exit to play.

Reply:

(i) rigorously

(ii) loftily

(iii) in a different way

(iv) sorrowfully

(v) fully

(vi) nonchalantly

(vii) awfully

(viii) rapidly

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Web page No. 12

3. Make adverbs from these adjectives.

(i) indignant ___________

(ii) comfortable __________

(iii) merry___________

(iv) sleepy __________

(v) simple ____________

(vi) noisy ___________

(vii) tidy ___________

(viii) gloomy ________

Reply:

Required adverbs are as follows:

(i) Angrily

(ii) Fortunately

(iii) Merrily

(iv) Sleepily

(v) Simply

(vi) Noisily

(vii) Tidily

(viii) Gloomily

II. Full the next conditional sentences. Use the right type of the verb.

1. If I don’t go to Anu’s celebration tonight, __________

2. For those who don’t phone the resort to order meals, __________

3. Except you promise to jot down again, I __________

4. If she doesn’t play any video games, ___________

5. Except that little chicken flies away rapidly, the cat ___________

Reply:

1. If I don’t go to Anu’s celebration tonight, she will probably be indignant .

2. For those who don’t phone the resort to order meals, you’ll miss your night meal .

3. Except you promise to jot down again, I can’t write to you .

4. If she doesn’t play any video games, she is going to turn into lazy and unfit .

5. Except that little chicken flies away rapidly, the cat will pounce on it .

You could obtain all these NCERT Solutions in PDF from the next hyperlink:

