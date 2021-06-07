Education

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 Microorganisms Friend and Foe PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 Microorganisms Friend and Foe PDF
NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 Microorganisms Friend and Foe PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 Microorganisms Friend and Foe PDF

Obtain the unique NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 – Microorganisms Friend and Foe. These options are ready and reviewed by the subject material consultants.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 – Microorganisms Friend and Foe will allow you to discover the most effective solutions to all questions given on the finish of this chapter. All these solutions have been put collectively by the topic consultants after analysing the ideas offered within the newest NCERT Guide for Class 8 Science. You’re going to get right here the suitable solutions which are written within the easiest method so that each one the category eighth college students can simply perceive these solutions and put together properly for their Science Examination 2021-2022. NCERT Solutions might be downloaded in PDF and used as and when required.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science Chapter 2 – Microorganisms Friend and Foe:

Workouts

(*2*)1. Fill within the blanks:

(a) Microorganisms might be seen with the assistance of a _________.
(b) Blue inexperienced algae repair _________ straight from air to reinforce fertility of soil.
(c) Alcohol is produced with the assistance of _________.
(d) Cholera is brought on by _________.

Reply:

(a) Microorganisms might be seen with the assistance of a microscope.
(b) Blue inexperienced algae repair nitrogen straight from air to reinforce fertility of soil.
(c) Alcohol is produced with the assistance of yeast.
(d) Cholera is brought on by micro organism.

2. Tick the right reply:
(a) Yeast is used within the manufacturing of
(i) sugar
(ii) alcohol
(iii) hydrochloric acid
(iv) oxygen

Reply: (ii) alcohol

(b) The next is an antibiotic
(i) Sodium bicarbonate
(ii) Streptomycin
(iii) Alcohol
(iv) Yeast

Reply: (ii) Streptomycin

(c) Provider of malaria-causing protozoan is
(i) feminine Anopheles mosquito
(ii) cockroach
(iii) housefly
(iv) butterfly

Reply: (i) feminine Anopheles mosquito

(d) The most typical service of communicable ailments is
(i) ant
(ii) housefly
(iii) dragonfly
 (iv) spider

Reply: (ii) housefly

(e) The bread or idli dough rises due to
(i) warmth
(ii) grinding
(iii) progress of yeast cells
(iv) kneading

Reply: (iii) progress of yeast cells

(f) The method of conversion of sugar into alcohol is named
(i) nitrogen fixation
(ii) moulding
(iii) fermentation
(iv) an infection

Reply: (iii) fermentation

3. Match the organisms in Column I with their motion in Column II.

Reply:

Column I

Column II

(i)

Micro organism

(a)

Fixing nitrogen

(ii)

Rhizobium

(b)

Setting of curd

(iii)

Lactobacillus

(c)

Baking of bread

(iv)

Yeast

(d)

Inflicting malaria

(v)

A protozoan

(e)

Inflicting cholera

(vi)

A virus

(f)

Inflicting AIDS
 

(g)

Producing antibodies

(*2*)4. Can microorganisms be seen with the bare eye? If not, how can they be seen?

Reply:

No, microorganisms are very small in order that they can’t be seen with the bare eye. They are often seen with the assistance of a magnifying glass or a microscope.

(*2*)5. What are the foremost teams of microorganisms?

Reply:

Microorganisms are categorized into 4 main teams.  These  teams  are:

(i) Micro organism

(ii) Fungi

(iii) Protozoa

(iv) Algae

(*2*)6. Title the microorganisms which might repair atmospheric nitrogen within the soil.

Reply:

Sure micro organism equivalent to Rhizobium and blue inexperienced algae can repair atmospheric nitrogen within the soil.

7. Write 10 strains on the usefulness of microorganisms in our lives.

Reply:

(i) Micro organisms are helpful for us within the following ten methods:

(ii) Bacterium  Lactobacillus promotes the formation of curd from milk.

(iii) Sure micro organism equivalent to Rhizobium and blue inexperienced algae repair the atmospheric nitrogen and improve soil fertility.

(iv) Microbes equivalent to micro organism and fungi assist to cut back air pollution by breaking down lifeless our bodies and waste into manure.

(v) Microbes are used to arrange antibiotics that assist to manage some ailments. Streptomycin, tetracycline, anderythromycin are some generally used antibiotics.

(vi) Microbes are additionally utilized in preparation of vaccines

(vii) Yeast is used within the business manufacturing of alcohol and wine.

(viii) Yeast can be used within the preparation of bakery merchandise like cake and bread.

(ix) Micro organism and yeast are additionally useful for fermentation of rice idlis and dosa batter.

(x) Sure microbes are additionally used within the organic therapy of sewage.

(*2*)8. Write a brief paragraph on the harms brought on by microorganisms.

Reply:

Microorganisms are dangerous in some ways. A few of the microorganisms trigger ailments in human beings, vegetation and animals. Such disease-causing microorganisms are known as pathogens. For instance, ailments in people like frequent chilly, tuberculosis, hen pox, polio, typhoid, malaria, and so on. are brought on by microorganisms. In animals, anthrax is a harmful illness which can be brought on by the microorganisms. A number of microorganisms trigger ailments in vegetation like wheat, rice, potato, sugarcane, orange, apple and others that cut back the yield of crops.  Some microorganisms spoil meals, clothes and leather-based merchandise.

(*2*)9. What are antibiotics? What precautions should be taken whereas taking antibiotics?

Reply:

Antibiotics are medicines produced by rising sure microorganisms to kill or cease the expansion of the disease-causing microorganisms.

→ Precautions to be taken whereas utilizing antibiotics are:

→ Antibiotics needs to be taken solely on the recommendation of a certified physician.

→ One should full the course prescribed by the physician.

→ If taken unnecessarily antibiotics might kill the useful micro organism within the physique.

→ Antibiotics needs to be taken in the correct quantity as a result of a flawed dose of antibiotics makes the drug ineffective.

