NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Chapter 1 Poem – The Road Not Taken

This poem is in regards to the reality of creating decisions in life primarily based on one's pursuits and experiences.

Test under the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem – The Road Not Taken:

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Web page No. 16

Interested by the poem

1. The place does the traveller discover himself? What downside does he face?

Reply:

The traveller finds himself within the yellow woods at a degree the place the 2 roads diverge.

The downside that he faces is that he can not determine which street to take to proceed his journey.

2. Talk about what these phrases imply to you.

(i) a yellow wooden

(ii) it was grassy and wished put on

(iii) the passing there

(iv) leaves no step had trodden black

(v) how means leads on to means

Reply:

(i) Yellow woods refers back to the forest within the autumn season.

(ii) The street was filled with grass and only a few folks had used it. It appeared to ask folks to tread on it.

(iii) It implies the usage of the trail by passersby.

(iv) It implies that the leaves mendacity on the street had not been crushed underneath the ft of the travellers.

(v) By way of this phrase the poet refers to the truth that one street at all times leads on to a different and so forth.

3. Is there any distinction between the 2 roads because the poet describes them

(i) in stanzas two and three?

(ii) within the final two traces of the poem?

Reply:

(i) There isn’t a distinction within the roads because the poet describes them in stanzas two and three besides that the street he took was coated with grass appeared to be not a lot used. In any other case, each roads have been equally coated with uncrushed leaves as if no individual had stepped on them.

(ii) Within the final two traces of the poem the poet says that there’s a distinction between the 2 roads as a result of the street he opted for was much less travelled by different folks.

4. What do you assume the final two traces of the poem imply? (Wanting again, does the poet remorse his selection or settle for it?)

Reply:

The final two traces of the poem mirror the braveness to just accept the problem and take the precise selections in life. The poet determined to take the trail that was much less travelled by the others as a result of he wished to do one thing totally different in his life.

No, the poet doesn’t appear to remorse his selection.

II. 1. Have you ever ever needed to make a tough selection (or do you assume you should have tough decisions to make)? How will you make the selection (for what causes)?

Reply:

No, I’ve not needed to make any tough selection until now in my life. However I believe in future I’ll have tough decisions to make in my tutorial {and professional} profession. After tenth customary I must determine which stream to take for additional research. I believe will probably be a tough choice to make as it should have an effect on my profession. Then I’ll have to select of career whether or not I ought to change into an engineer or a health care provider or one thing else. At the moment, I’ll make a selection in accordance with my capabilities and robust factors. It is going to be higher to decide on a path that can give me satisfaction and psychological peace. I believe will probably be good to not be part of the rat race for cash. I’ll select a difficult and unexplored path in my life just like the poet did within the poem.

Be aware: The above reply provides a touch to college students what they’ll write. Nonetheless, college students are steered to write down this reply in their very own phrases in accordance with their very own experiences and views.

2. After you’ve got made a selection do you at all times take into consideration what might need been, or do you settle for the truth?

Reply:

It’s not at all times straightforward to make decisions in life as a result of both each the choices look honest sufficient or we do not know which one is best. Nonetheless, we now have to take the choice to go along with any one of many two options. Any choice needs to be taken properly in accordance with our expertise and curiosity.

After making a selection, I settle for the truth. Reconsidering a choice or regretting it isn’t a constructive method in the direction of life. Such ideas wouldn’t permit us to be proud of what we now have gained from our choice. Subsequently, it is higher to stay to your selections.



