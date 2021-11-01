ncp leader Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of forming Private Army BJP leader files defamation case of 100 crores

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik for allegedly making false allegations against himself and his family members in the cruise ship drugs case.

Film actor Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan has got bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. But this matter still remains in the headlines because of NCP leader Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik’s attack on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede continues. The NCP leader has once again attacked Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of trapping people by forming a private army. At the same time, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has filed a defamation case against Nawab Malik for a statement of 100 crores.

In a program organized in Gondia, Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Sameer Wankhede has formed a private army. It includes people like Manish Bhanushali, KP Gosavi, Fletcher Patel. Those who trap people by keeping drugs in their homes. At the same time, Nawab Malik said that he will prove in the coming time that Sameer Wankhede has created panic by forming a private army.

On the other hand, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has filed a defamation case of 100 crores for a statement by Nawab Malik. Mohit Kamboj has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik for allegedly making false allegations against himself and his family members in the cruise ship drugs case. Along with this, Mohit Kamboj has also lodged a complaint against him with the Mumbai Police.

Mohit Kamboj has filed a case against that statement of Nawab Malik. In which he said that 11 people were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during the drugs party on the cruise. But later the three people were let off when the BJP leader got a call. The brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was also involved in this.

Meanwhile, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has complained to the SC commission about the continuous attacks by NCP leader Nawab Malik. On Saturday, Sameer Wankhede met Arun Halder, Deputy Chairman of the SC Commission. SC commission vice-chairman said after meeting Sameer Wankhede that he has submitted all the documents related to SC. If anyone complains about their caste, then they will definitely be investigated.