NCP leader Nawab Malik Shah Rukh Khan’s next target: NCP leader Nawab Malik says arrest of Aryan Khan is fake

A senior NCP leader told a big story on Wednesday in the case of Aryan Khan’s arrest. He alleged that two private individuals, including the BJP vice-president, were involved in the cruise raid of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has termed the probe as “fraud” in which BJP leader Manish Bhanushali and “private detective” Kiran P Gosavi were seen dragging the accused. These include Shah Rukh Khan’s sons Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant.



The arrest of Aryan Khan is fake

Malik further said, ‘The arrest of Aryan Khan is fake. For the past one month, the information was being circulated among the criminals that the next target is Shah Rukh Khan. The bearded man and suspect Manish Bhanushali were seen pulling the trader in a colorful shirt, while Gosavi was seen holding the superstar’s son Aryan.



What has these two got to do with BJP?

According to Malik, Bhanushali has posted pictures on social media of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the General Assembly Devendra Fadnavis along with current and former Union and state ministers. The BJP and the NCB should clarify who these two people are and why they appeared on the alleged raid. Both of these people are liars and the NCB raid was false which was done only for publicity. What has these two got to do with BJP?



The NCB is trying to spread fear

Nawab Malik said that NCB has been targeting only high-profile film personalities for the last one year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Impressions are gained in a fluid, global, diffused way. It is an attempt to discredit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and spread fear in the hearts and minds of the people in Bollywood.



The BJP denied the allegations

In response, BJP leader Praveen Darekar refuted Malik’s allegations. Praveen said Nawab Malik is making all these allegations out of frustration as his son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in January 2021.