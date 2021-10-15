NCP Nawab Malik Got Angry On Sambit Patra As He Calls Him Dawood Ibrahim Relatives In News 24 Said Be In Your Limits

A video of Nawab Malik and Sambit Patra is going viral on social media, in which NCP leaders were seen fighting with the BJP spokesperson.

A video of NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik, who took a jibe at the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Aryan Khan case, is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he is seen fighting with Sambit Patra. This video of Nawab Malik and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is from News24’s debate show ‘Rashtra Ki Baat’. In the video, where Sambit Patra described Nawab Malik as a relative of Dawood Ibrahim, Nawab Malik also left no stone unturned to reply to the BJP spokesperson.

In the debate, Sambit Patra took a jibe at Nawab Malik and said, “You are only trying to save black money.” Responding to him, the NCP leader said, “A piles doctor operates on a woman and kills her, the party spokesperson was just saying something. The one who kills women is distributing knowledge on politics.”

On Nawab Malik’s talk, Sambit Patra said, “Dawood Ibrahim’s companions don’t shout so much on fake news. You talk to Dawood Ibrahim, you have a relationship with him. The girls of your house got married in their house. Expressing displeasure over his words, Nawab Malik said, “If you do misbehavior, then understand that we are your father in misbehavior.”

Nawab Malik reprimanded Sambit Patra and said, “Stay in your position, Sambit Patra, those who kill women, doctors without a degree, stop abusing.” At the same time, Sambit Patra also did not back down from answering and said, “Don’t threaten Dawood Ibrahim here, I am not afraid of Dawood Ibrahim.”

News anchor Manak Gupta himself also got upset after seeing this debate between Nawab Malik and Sambit Patra. First he tried to silence both of them, but when he was not silent, he asked to stop the audio itself. Social media users are also commenting a lot on the videos of Nawab Malik and Sambit Patra. A user named Imran wrote, “I am very impressed with Nawab Malik, dho dala.” One user wrote while asking, “If Nawab Malik has relations with Dawood then what are Amit Shah and Narendra Modi doing?”