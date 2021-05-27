NCPCR seeks FIR against Netflix series Bombay Begums for alleged inappropriate portrayal of children

The Nationwide Worth for Security of Microscopic one Rights has written to the Maharashtra residence secretary looking out for registration of an FIR in opposition to the makers of Netflix series Bombay Begums over the alleged inferior portrayal of youngsters.

The NCPCR moreover sought an flow into taken doc from the Mumbai Police commissioner within the matter inside three days.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums launched on Netflix on 8 March. The command delves into the lives of 5 females from diverse sections of society, who all need diverse points in life.

In a letter to Maharashtra House Ministry’s Additional Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastva, the NCPCR acknowledged the Mumbai Police prompt the speed that to register an FIR on this matter, they require “permission from elevated authorities” because the say falls in a grey home.

“Since proper here’s a critical say the set police is now not following the laid course of of the land, therefore, you might be requested to inquire of into this matter and internet positive that no additional diminutive one rights and regulation of land is violated on this matter. It is moreover requested that an flow into taken doc probably furnished to the Worth inside three days,” the letter issued on Tuesday acknowledged.

In a single different letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the NCPCR requested him to look earlier than the speed by videoconferencing on 28 May also alongside with the requisite compliance or flow into taken doc within the matter.

Performing on a criticism which alleged that Bombay Begums normalises minors indulging in informal intercourse and drug abuse, the NCPCR had in March requested Netflix to pause streaming the web series.

The speed acknowledged this model of notify is now not going to easiest pollute youthful minds however might moreover consequence in abuse and exploitation of youngsters.

Quickly after, the NCPCR had requested the Mumbai Police to register an FIR within the matter.

(With inputs from Press Belief of India)