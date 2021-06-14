NCPOR Recruitment 2021 for 34 Posts of Vehicle Mechanic and other @ncpor.res.in, Check Eligibility Process





NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Nationwide Centre for Polar & Ocean Analysis (NCPOR) an autonomous society below the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Authorities of India has invited utility for the 34 posts of Vehicle Mechanic, Station Electrician, Welder, Boiler Operator & Mechanic/ Plumber/ Fitter and other. and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or earlier than 15 July 2021.

Candidates with requisite instructional qualification together with ITI Certification/Diploma in Basic Nursing/Bachelor of Science in Nursing/twelfth Commonplace handed with extra qualification can apply for NCPOR Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Vital Date for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 15 July 2021

Emptiness Particulars for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Vehicle Mechanic-03

Vehicle Electrician-03

Operator Excavating Machine (Dozers, Excavators)-01

Crane Operator (CRO)-02

Station Electrician-01

Generator Mechanic/Operator-02

Welder-03

Boiler Operator & Mechanic/ Plumber/ Fitter-01

Carpenter-02

Multitasking Employees-01

Male Nurse-03

Lab Technician-02

Radio/Wi-fi Operator-03

Stock/Bookkeeping Employees-02

Chef / Prepare dinner-05

Eligibility Standards for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

For VEM, VEE, OEM, STE, GMO, WDR, BPO, CPR, MTS: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: – Commerce work as per the service information with minimal 4 years expertise in respective trades.

For civilians: a) ITI Certification (Minimal one-year course) in related commerce with 4 years related expertise, or

b) Diploma in Engineering in related subject with three years working expertise in related subject

CRO: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: – Commerce work as per the service information with minimal 4 years expertise in respective trades

For civilians: Heavy motorcar license and working hydraulic cranes ideally of capability of greater than 20 metric tons with minimal 4 years expertise in respective trades

MAN: a) Diploma in Basic Nursing with three years expertise in related subject. or b) Bachelor of Science in Nursing as accredited by Indian Nursing Council with two years working expertise in related subject. Be aware: Candidates with expertise in operation theatre/ ICU will likely be given choice.

LBT: Diploma in engineering (Instrumentation/ Electronics/electrical/mechanical) with three years working expertise in dealing with scientific gear/ laboratory or Bachelor in Bodily Sciences/ Instrumentation with two years working expertise in related subject. ROP: For Ex-servicemen/ Ex-Para-military/ Ex-Police Forces personnel: – Commerce work as per the service information with minimal 4 years’ expertise in radio communication (HF/VHF) gadgets.

For civilians: a) Candidate ought to be minimal twelfth Commonplace handed and holding Basic Operator Certificates (GOC) to function the International Maritime Misery and Security System (GMDSS) with 4 years working expertise in radio communication (HF/VHF) gadgets or

b) Diploma in Engineering (Electronics) with three years working expertise in radio communication (HF/VHF) gadgets.

IBS: a) Candidate ought to be minimal twelfth Commonplace handed and ITI Certification in pc operator and programming assistant (COPA) or equal commerce with 4 years working expertise in administration of stock and guide holding or

b) Diploma in pc utility or equal with three years working expertise in administration of stock and guide holding. Be aware: Candidates should have working information of English, Desire will likely be given to candidates having expertise in ERP software program packages.

CHF: a) Diploma in Resort Administration and Catering Expertise or Culinary Artwork from a acknowledged Indian College/Institute with three years of working expertise in related subject. or b) Diploma in Resort Administration and Catering Expertise or Culinary Artwork from a acknowledged Indian College/Institute with two years of working expertise in related subject. Be aware: candidate with working expertise in a registered agency/airways/lodge/meals chain & Succesful of dealing with 50 to 60 individuals each day will likely be given choice

Check the notification hyperlink for particulars of the tutorial qualification of the posts.

NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How one can Apply for NCPOR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates should register themselves by 15 July 2021 by filling on-line utility type out there at official web site www.ncpor.res.in.