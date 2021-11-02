NCP’s Nawab Malik, furious over Devendra Fadnavis’s allegations, said- Why wait till Diwali for revelations; Claim- Wankhede wears clothes and shoes worth several lakhs

Actually Devendra Fadnavis had said that Nawab Malik is raising questions on Cruise drugs case and Sameer Wankhede because his son-in-law Sameer Khan was caught in drugs case.

Political agitation is increasing in Maharashtra regarding drugs case. Nawab Malik, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, has also dragged former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amrita in this matter after Sameer Wankhede. In response, Devendra Fadnavis accused Nawab Malik of having links with the underworld. On which Malik retaliated in a press conference on Tuesday.

In fact, Devendra Fadnavis has said, “Bombs will be burst in this case after Diwali.” In such a situation, Nawab Malik retaliated and said that Devendra ji, you do not need to wait till Diwali. I have spent 62 years of my life in this city. No one can lift a finger and say that I have links with the underworld.

Malik said that on Monday, Devendra Fadnavis alleged that ganja was recovered from the house of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law. Devendra ji is your nearest Wankhede (NCB officer Sameer Wankhede), ask for Panchnama. No objectionable object was recovered from the house of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, his Panchnama is.

He said that ever since Sameer Wankhede came to this department, he raised his own private army. This private army trades drugs in the city indiscriminately, small cases are exposed, people are implicated. Thousands of crores of rupees have been collected through Wankhede.

Nawab Malik said that Sameer Wankhede shirt is worth seventy thousand rupees. Why do they come every day wearing new clothes? Has he even surpassed Modi sahib? “Sameer Wankhede’s trousers cost one lakh rupees, shoes 2.5 lakhs and a watch costs fifty lakhs,” he said.

Nawab Malik said that the clothes of Sameer Wankhede cost Rs 5 to 10 crores. Would an honest officer wear clothes worth 10 crores? We haven’t seen him re-wearing any shirt.