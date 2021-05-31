NCRTC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Architect, Associate Architect & Other Posts, Apply @ncrtc.in





NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at ncrtc.in. Examine software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company (NCRTC) has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Senior Design Knowledgeable/ Further Design Knowledgeable, Deputy Chief Architect, Assistant Web site Associate, Assistant Design Knowledgeable, Assistant Architect & Associate Architect. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 11 June 2021.

Advt. No. 22/ 2021

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 11 June 2021

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Design Knowledgeable/ Further Design Knowledgeable – 1 Submit

Deputy Chief Architect – 22 Posts

Assistant Web site Associate – 9 Posts

Assistant Design Knowledgeable – 3 Posts

Assistant Architect- 3 Posts

Associate Architect- 2 Posts

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Senior Design Knowledgeable/ Further Design Knowledgeable – B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil/ Structural Eng.)

Deputy Chief Architect -B.Arch. (Registered with Council of Structure)

Assistant Web site Associate – B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil)

Assistant Design Knowledgeable – B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil/ Structural Eng.

Assistant Architect & Associate Architect- B.Arch. (Registered with Council of Structure)

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Sr. Design Knowledgeable/ Further Design Knowledgeable: 55 years

Dy. Chief Architect: 50 years

Associate Architect: 35 years

Other Posts: 40 years

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

After scrutiny of the purposes, candidates shall be shortlisted on the idea of eligibility standards i.e. expertise, fascinating qualification and so on. and shall be known as for interview.

Learn how to apply for NCRTC Recruitment 2021

Eligible and candidates could apply to the posts by submitting the purposes to Profession Cell, HR Division, Nationwide Capital Area Transport Company, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Space, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049 newest by 11 June 2021.

