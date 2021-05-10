NCW Takes Cognizance of Shweta Tiwari CCTV Footage Showing Abhinav Kohli Abusing Her Son



Mumbai: Days after actor Shweta Tiwari took to social media sharing a video wherein her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli could possibly be seen 'abusing' her son Reyansh, the Nationwide Fee for Girls (NCW) has now taken cognizance of the problem.

NCW has written to the Mumbai Police looking for their intervention within the case. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has additionally written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner demanding applicable motion. NCW additionally took to Twitter asserting the information and wrote, "@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to right away to look into the matter and take applicable motion in accordance with the legislation." The Nationwide Fee for Girls has demanded motion in 10 days.

@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to right away into the matter and take applicable motion in accordance with the legislation.https://t.co/Tdqsgo7FBp — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 12, 2021

On Might 10, Shweta shared two disturbing movies of Abhinav bodily abusing Shweta and their son Reyansh. Whereas within the first video Abhinav will be seen pushing Shweta and utilizing his power to take Reyansh away, within the second video, Shweta’s son Reyansh will be seen hiding below the blanket as he feels scared. Nonetheless, Shweta Tiwari later deleted the video from her social media account.

Following this, even Abhinav Kohli shared a brand new video on Might 11 on which Reyansh is seen refusing to return to his mother Shweta Tiwari and relatively insists on staying up along with his father.

The tussle between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli has been occurring for over per week now. This all started after Shweta left for Cape City in South Africa to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi following which Abhinav accused her of ‘abandoning’ their son.