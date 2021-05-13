Uncategorized

NCW writes to Mumbai Police over video of Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli assaulting actor and son

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
0 Views
NCW writes to Mumbai Police over video of Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli assaulting actor and son
Written by admin
NCW writes to Mumbai Police over video of Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli assaulting actor and son

The NCW has written to the Mumbai Police trying to net their intervention in a case all of the draw by way of which actor Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli purportedly assaulting her and her son.

“Inside the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the underside. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting for the size of the apartment as efficiently,” acknowledged the letter from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale describing the incident.

She has additionally equipped a hyperlink to its fable of the equivalent.

“The related payment is perturbed with the scrutinize of the atrocity being devoted on a toddler and to the lady. You’re, on account of this reality, requested to without delay detect into the subject and determine acceptable motion in opposition to the accused based mostly completely on the regulation. The motion taken wants to be communicated to the related payment inside 10 days,” she mentioned.

Tiwari and Kohli tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

After Tiwari’s video went viral, Kohli too posted a video titled “Let the fact attain out”.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment