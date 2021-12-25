NDA 2022: NDA Exam 2022: If you want to join NDA, check the exam pattern and syllabus here, help will be given – NDA 2022 exam pattern and syllabus details here
Highlights
- The NDA exam will be held on April 10.
- The exam consists of Maths and General Ability papers.
- Mathematics paper is of 300 marks and general ability paper is of 600 marks.
The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct this examination on April 10 (NDA Examination 2022). After passing this test, young Indians can join the army, navy and air force and defend the country. If you are also preparing for this exam, it is very important for you to know the pattern and syllabus of the exam.
Sample of NDA exam
The NDA written exam consists of two papers. Students who pass the written test are called for an interview. In the written test, Paper-1 is for mathematics, while Paper-2 is for general aptitude test. Out of which Paper-I has 300 marks and Paper-II has 600 marks. This is a paper of 900 marks in total. The syllabus of NDA written test is similar to the syllabus of CBSE 10 + 2. 120 questions are asked in mathematics paper. Candidates get 2.30 hours to solve it. So 150 questions are asked in GAT paper. This paper is also 2.30 hours long. Both papers are taken offline. The general aptitude test is also divided into two parts. In one part questions are asked from English and in the other part questions are asked from general study subject.
Paper-I, Mathematics-
- Students’ marks and arithmetic are checked through this paper.
- Total marks – 300
- Total number of questions – 120
- Marks for correct answer- 2.5
- Deduction of marks for wrong answer – 0.85
- Duration of the test – 2.5 hours
Paper-II, General Ability
- General English – 50 questions – 200 marks
- Physics – 25 questions – 100 marks
- Chemistry – 15 questions – 60 marks
- General Science – 10 questions – 40 marks
- History, Freedom Movement – 20 questions – 80 marks
- Geography – 20 questions – 80 marks
- Current Affairs – 10 questions – 40 marks
Course of NDA Exam
Paper-I Mathematics-
Since the sub-subjects in this maths paper are not very difficult, students from any board can easily clear this section. One thing to note is that you do not need to use a calculator etc. The important topics related to mathematics are as follows-
- Algebra – Matrix and Determinants
- Trigonometry – Analytical geometry with two and three dimensions
- Differential Calculus- Integral Calculus and Differential Equations
- Vector Algebra- Statistics and Probability
Paper-II General Ability-
- General English- This examines the candidate’s knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. Also, the ability to form sentences and use words properly is tested. Apart from this, grammar, comprehension, mental ability and knowledge are also tested.
- General Knowledge – His question paper is not limited to general knowledge and recent developments, but also covers the following subjects – Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Social Studies, Geography and Recent Developments. The details of which are given below.
- Physics – light and sound, magnets and related information, current and electricity, simple pendulum, pulley, siphon, lever, balloon, pump, hydrometer, pressure cooker, thermos flask, gramophone, wire, telephone, periscope, telescope, general microscope, mariner Working Principles of Compass, Conductor, Safety Fuse etc.
- Chemistry- air and water (properties), chemical equations and rules of chemical composition, basic compounds and mixtures, acid bases and bases, physical and chemical changes.
- General Science – The basic unit of life, living and non-living things, epidemics – causes and prevention, solar system, achievements of eminent scientists, food and balanced diet, processes related to human body and life, reproduction of plants and animals.
- History – Indian History: Culture and Civilization, Constitution and Administration of India, Nationalism in India, Government of India at Various Levels, Five Year Plan, India’s Renaissance and Discovery, French, Russian and Industrial Revolution, United Nations and One World Concept, Mahatma Gandhi’s Teachings in India .
- Geography – Earth and its origin, tides and tides, rocks and their classification, climate and atmospheric pressure, climate of India, types of regional geography, Indian agriculture and industry, transport and trade routes, import and export of India.
- Current Affairs – In order to create a syllabus for this department, you need to keep an eye on the day to day activities. It asks about important and recent events in India, current and important world events, important Indian or non-Indian personalities related to cultural activities and sports.
