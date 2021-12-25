NDA 2022: NDA Exam 2022: If you want to join NDA, check the exam pattern and syllabus here, help will be given – NDA 2022 exam pattern and syllabus details here

Highlights The NDA exam will be held on April 10.

The exam consists of Maths and General Ability papers.

Mathematics paper is of 300 marks and general ability paper is of 600 marks.

It is the dream of every youth to be selected in the NDA conducted by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC). They want to serve the motherland by giving this exam. However, this dream of all young people does not come true. It takes many years of rigorous preparation to pass this test. Then the dream of a select few may come true.



The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct this examination on April 10 (NDA Examination 2022). After passing this test, young Indians can join the army, navy and air force and defend the country. If you are also preparing for this exam, it is very important for you to know the pattern and syllabus of the exam.

Sample of NDA exam

The NDA written exam consists of two papers. Students who pass the written test are called for an interview. In the written test, Paper-1 is for mathematics, while Paper-2 is for general aptitude test. Out of which Paper-I has 300 marks and Paper-II has 600 marks. This is a paper of 900 marks in total. The syllabus of NDA written test is similar to the syllabus of CBSE 10 + 2. 120 questions are asked in mathematics paper. Candidates get 2.30 hours to solve it. So 150 questions are asked in GAT paper. This paper is also 2.30 hours long. Both papers are taken offline. The general aptitude test is also divided into two parts. In one part questions are asked from English and in the other part questions are asked from general study subject.

Paper-I, Mathematics-

Students’ marks and arithmetic are checked through this paper.

Total marks – 300

Total number of questions – 120

Marks for correct answer- 2.5

Deduction of marks for wrong answer – 0.85

Duration of the test – 2.5 hours

Paper-II, General Ability

General English – 50 questions – 200 marks

Physics – 25 questions – 100 marks

Chemistry – 15 questions – 60 marks

General Science – 10 questions – 40 marks

History, Freedom Movement – 20 questions – 80 marks

Geography – 20 questions – 80 marks

Current Affairs – 10 questions – 40 marks

Course of NDA Exam

Paper-I Mathematics-

Since the sub-subjects in this maths paper are not very difficult, students from any board can easily clear this section. One thing to note is that you do not need to use a calculator etc. The important topics related to mathematics are as follows-

Algebra – Matrix and Determinants

Trigonometry – Analytical geometry with two and three dimensions

Differential Calculus- Integral Calculus and Differential Equations

Vector Algebra- Statistics and Probability

Paper-II General Ability-