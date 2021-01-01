NDA 2022 Preparation Tips: NDA 2022 Preparation: Check out these effective tips and tricks to prepare for the NDA exam – nda 2022 exam tips and tricks in Hindi to crack the exam

NDA 2022 Preparation Tips: The NDA exam is the most important test for recruitment in the Indian Defense Forces. This examination is conducted by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission). After passing this exam, candidates can join the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. This is a national level examination which is conducted twice a year. Proper guidance is very important to pass this tough test. In this article, we will tell you preparation tips and tricks to pass NDA 2022 exam.



Schedule your study wisely

Good preparation is required to pass this exam and smart study plan is essential for this preparation. Here, smart study plan is to manage your time and NDA 2022 course efficiently. Your preparation schedule should be systematic so that you get good marks.

Basic clear is very important

Analyze your entire syllabus before you start exam preparation and mark the topics that require more concentration. Start preparing the topics from the basics. Only when your basic knowledge is clear can you solve high level problems. First you clear the basics then prepare further along with the exam pattern and syllabus.

Focus on general knowledge and English subject

Must have good command in English to pass NDA exam. In this test, your English is not only tested in written form, but if you have fluency in English, it can also make a good impression on the selectors during the interview. Since general knowledge is a part of the curriculum, prepare it properly. You can strengthen your GK section by reading newspapers, magazines, general. Read books by leading authors focusing on current events.

Choose good study material

It is very important to prepare for this exam with proper books. Books of many publications will be available in large quantities in the market, but it is not possible to get complete guidance from every book. So after getting all the information, choose the right book. At the same time, last year’s question papers help a lot in preparing the exam in the right direction. Solving this will speed you up and you will also know the NDA exam methods and the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam.

Solve last year’s question paper

Keep rehearsing it until you can say it with conviction and confidence. This will increase your speed, you will also know the pattern of NDA exam and the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam. You can correct your weaknesses in time.

Health care and personality

Selection by NDA is not only based on written test but also your personality and health plays a big role in it. All candidates are advised to keep you fit and healthy by consuming adequate amount of food and water. Apart from this you can also give preference to yogasanas or any other exercise or meditation which reduces stress.

Repetition

Repetition is the key to success in all competitive exams. It is important for candidates to make short notes and revise these notes regularly. This will help the candidates to remember for a long time. Make and use such revision notes at least one week before the exam. Do not study unnecessary subjects during the last week of the exam. This will make you forget what you read earlier. In the last week before the exam, review all the subjects and topics that you have studied well. This will help you to get marks in the exam.

